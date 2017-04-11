Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, today announced that Jody Grandpre has joined the company as VP of Sales, Western Region, effective immediately.

Grandpre is an accomplished sales leader who brings 18 years’ experience in competitive and emerging technology markets, including cloud, unified communications and collaboration, networking and global IT services. Prior to joining Carousel, Grandpre founded the IT services firm, Imagine Technologies. Reporting directly to Carousel's Chief Revenue Officer, James Marsh, Grandpre leads the sales organization in the Western U.S. and is responsible for driving Carousel’s sales strategy, partnerships, and revenue growth across the region. He is based near Denver, CO.

“Jody’s strong aptitude for building sales teams proficient at solution-selling and mapping the right technology services and solutions to business challenges positions him well to help Carousel drive highly positive business outcomes for clients,” said Marsh. “We are thrilled to attract top talent nationwide, and we are confident that Jody’s seasoned sales leadership and entrepreneurial spirit will deliver measurable value to clients in the western region.”

“Carousel is a highly regarded IT services firm that continues to progress nationally in delivering cloud, unified communications and collaboration, and managed services to enterprise customers,” said Grandpre. “I am thrilled to work with the team to expand our west coast presence and serve as our clients’ strategic IT advisors.”

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has 27 offices nationwide–with three Network Operating Centers.