Gentle Giant Moving Company announced today the launch of its moving materials marketplace, Top Box by Gentle Giant. Consumers have expressed the need for a more flexible, user-friendly, and adaptive avenue to purchase their moving supplies, particularly in the very busy Boston real estate market.

“Gentle Giant is always looking to be at the leading edge of customer service, and proactively provide our customers with solutions that meet their needs” said Abby Loucks, Top Box manager. “The launch of Top Box aligns with this goal – providing top-quality materials at competitive pricing. We also combine this with free delivery and pickup, even if you aren’t moving with Gentle Giant.”

Customers have the flexibility to order through multiple channels – either through an online form, or by calling Top Box directly. “We have standard packages for typical moves, but we also provide customers with the option of specifically tailoring their order. Top Box makes this first step of moving hassle-free,” Loucks said.

Top Box also has strong focus on sustainability – all paper materials are certified through the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and Top Box offers high-quality used boxes for purchase. In addition, the Top Box van fleet was upfitted with XLHybrid technology, providing a significant reduction in emissions and fuel usage.

“I’m very proud of the product offering that we’re putting forward in Top Box”, said Gentle Giant owner Larry O’Toole. “This fits well with our efforts to provide the customer with an unmatched end-to-end moving experience. Not only do we boast exceptional crews for move day, we also offer exceptional materials through Top Box by Gentle Giant.”