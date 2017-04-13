The Gulf Coast CMLS, is the leading commercial multiple listing service in the panhandle. Created in 2011 and powered by Catylist, the Gulf Coast CMLS (http://www.gulfcoastcmls.com) connects commercial professionals, owners, tenants and investors looking to buy, sell and lease commercial properties throughout the Gulf Coast area.

Three new associations recently elected to join the Gulf Coast CMLS: Baldwin County Association of REALTORS®, the Bay County Association of REALTORS®, and the Mobile Area Association of REALTORS®. With the addition of these associations, which already includes the Pensacola Association of REALTORS® and the Emerald Coast Association of REALTORS®, commercial professionals across the Gulf Coast Region will be able to search and market commercial properties more efficiently. The advanced and user-friendly features included in this system allow real estate agents to easily enter and market listings, communicate with peers and clients, conduct accurate searches and much more.

According to Mike Mangrum, Commercial Director of Northwest Florida at Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, "the growth of the Gulf Coast CMLS to include Coastal Alabama and North West Florida are exactly what many of us envisioned when we started on this project several years ago. Most Commercial REALTORS® focus on a particular property type and cover larger geographic areas. The regional approach to Gulf Coast CMLS fits the way we work."

The five-association collaboration currently has more than 270 participating companies, over 800 users, and more than 2,200 active listings in the system. Members of the Gulf Coast CMLS also benefit from joining Catylist’s national collaborative, extending the reach of their marketing efforts through a nationwide network of associations and listing services.

There are two available membership options for the Gulf Coast CMLS: a basic, free option; and a full-access option with a monthly subscription fee. The basic membership option allows users to search member-only listings and get limited access to the listings and marketing features of the system. The full-access option enables full public exposure on the Gulf Coast CMLS and throughout the Catylist network, as well as access to an extensive list of marketing, communication and efficiency tools.

As more real estate agents make the decision to join the Gulf Coast CMLS, it continues to develop into a factual database of commercial real estate information connected to the Gulf Coast.

About The Gulf Coast CMLS

The Gulf Coast CMLS is a commercial multiple listing service made up of five participating associations: the Pensacola Association of REALTORS®, Emerald Coast Association of REALTORS®, Baldwin County Association of REALTORS®, Mobile Association of REALTORS® and Bay County Association of REALTORS®. - The Gulf Coast CMLS Governing Committee is made up of three to four representatives from each participating association. As the committee meets, decisions are made and actions are taken to continue the steady progress and advancement of the Gulf Coast CMLS. (http://www.gulfcoastcmls.com)

About Catylist

Founded in 2001, Catylist is a commercial real estate technology company. Thousands of real estate brokers, investors, tenants, property managers, landlords, and appraisers use Catylist to market and search commercial real estate. Catylist is the leading provider of Commercial Information Exchange (CIE) and Commercial Multiple Listing Service (CMLS) solutions for real estate communities. Catylist recently launched Catylist Research, currently offering fully-researched solutions in select markets across the country. (http://www.catylist.com).

