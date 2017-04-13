Chargebacks911 is a great place to work, and it’s our employees that make us so special.

Chargebacks911 has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Tampa Bay Times. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day — the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.”

Claffey added, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“We’re deeply honored to be recognized by The Tampa Bay Times and WorkplaceDynamics as one of the top workplaces in our region,” said Monica Eaton-Cardone, the cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Chargebacks911. “There are thousands of large businesses and major corporations in Tampa Bay, and only the top 100 were named to this prestigious list. One of the things that makes Chargebacks911 so successful are the passionate, dedicated employees on our team. We strive to attract the top minds and most tech-savvy men and women in our industry, and this award validates what we believed all along: Chargebacks911 is a great place to work, and it’s our employees that make us so special.”

Chargebacks911 is dedicated to helping online merchants eliminate chargeback fraud and resolve transactional disputes. The company processes over 2.4 billion transactions every year and is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida. Chargebacks911 has 400+ worldwide employees, with corporate offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Its official website is chargebacks911.com.

For interview opportunities with Chargebacks911 co-founder and COO Monica Eaton-Cardone about eCommerce, public policy, chargebacks and/or cybersecurity, please contact Scott Pinsker at s.pinsker(at)chargebacks911.com or 727.871.3204.

About Chargebacks911: Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading trailblazers and innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping online merchants maximize revenue and fight fraud. Accomplishments include:



Chargebacks911 manages over 200 million transactions every month

Over one million chargebacks have been successfully fought

Up to 92 percent of chargeback fraud recovered in 45 days or less

Chargebacks911 provides the industry's only win-rate and ROI guarantee

Chargebacks911’s innovative solutions and exemplary customer service has earned a vast array of prestigious awards and honors, including The Stevie Award for “Best Business-to-Business Product,” Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Companies” list, and the 2016 Lions’ Den Winner for “Best Industry Solution”

Chargebacks911’s unparalleled category-experience and ISD™ technology quickly identifies the true source of chargebacks; recovers lost revenue; mediates disputes; safeguards the merchants’ reputation; monitors transactions 24/7; and helps proactively prevent future fraud. A division of Global Risk Technologies, Chargebacks911 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Chargebacks911, please visit https://chargebacks911.com or call 877.634.9808.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC: Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign — a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.