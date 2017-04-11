"This white paper clearly outlines the steps necessary to optimize proximity marketing, from tapping the right analytics to aligning strategies with shopper behavior."

ShopAdvisor, the leader in drive-to-store retail proximity marketing, announced today the release of their newest white paper, Making Proximity Marketing Personal: The 5-Step Playbook Connecting the Key Data Points to Motivate Sales and Loyalty. The interactive iPaper provides a guide for marketers to tap into the next generation of consumer personalization through granular and more nuanced contextualized intelligence of a shopper’s profile, their locations, and deep understanding of where the products they desire can be found. The iPaper details the steps marketers must take using this information to enable the next generation of mobile proximity marketing campaign effectiveness.

"Many retailers are missing opportunities to reach shoppers with relevant mobile messaging when they are on the move and nearby a store location," said Debbie Hauss Editor-in-Chief, Retail TouchPoints. "This white paper clearly outlines the steps necessary to optimize proximity marketing, from tapping the right analytics to aligning strategies with shopper behavior. Case study examples help clearly identify the benefits of the strategies."

“Getting information to the market that explains clearly how to capitalize on the serious paradigm shift going on in drive-to-store analytics is key to helping agencies and retailers benefit from the rush to mobile shopper influence. This iPaper, which includes examples of organizations that have been able make mobile proximity marketing work, will help many more replicate those best practices in their own efforts,” explains ShopAdvisor CEO, Jeff Papows.

The new iPaper features:



The data behind personalizing mobile messaging

Five critical steps to proximity marketing effectiveness from pre-campaign analysis to sales lift impact

Examples of how contextualized intelligence has worked for other brands and retailers

Get your copy of the free iPaper at: http://www.shopadvisor.com/makingproximitymarketingpersonal/

ShopAdvisor enables agencies, brands, retailers, shopping malls and media to power shopping experiences that drive consumers path to purchase in brick-and-mortar locations. The ShopAdvisor Platform continually collects contextualized product, shopper and location data and applies deep analytics to deliver each shopper a uniquely personalized shopping experience that spans from point of discovery to in store. Some of our customers include Walgreens, Dell, Vince Camuto, Hefty, DelMonte, Elle, GroupM, P&G, Anheuser Busch, and Pepsico.

