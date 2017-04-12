Since founding Longitude, we have seen a dramatic increase in the investment made in thought leadership by B2B brands, and we believe our strong growth path reflects the growing demand for our expertise.”

Longitude, the specialist thought leadership agency, has been selected as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the FT1000, a ranking published by the Financial Times.

Founded in 2011, Longitude is ranked 408 as a result of its 279 percent growth between the years 2012 and 2015, and 76 of 235 UK-based companies featured in the ranking.

Led by founders Rob Mitchell (CEO), James Watson (CFO), and Gareth Lofthouse (Chief Revenue Officer), the agency plans and executes thought leadership campaigns for over 40 of the world’s most prestigious B2B brands.

Longitude recently appointed Alastair Gornall - previously chairman of Blue Rubicon and CEO of Reed Exhibitions - as non-executive chairman, to help support the company’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Rob Mitchell said: “We are incredibly proud to be featured in the FT1000 in its inaugural year, especially following our recognition in the City A.M Leap 100 just 12 months ago. Since founding Longitude, we have seen a dramatic increase in the investment made in thought leadership by B2B brands, and we believe our strong growth path reflects the growing demand for our expertise.”

To view the FT1000 list and for more information about the ranking, visit https://ig.ft.com/ft-1000/

