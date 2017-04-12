PresenceLearning During the webinar, Dr. Sprick will discuss how the STOIC framework, a multi-tiered system of prevention and intervention, empowers special educators.

PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, enlists educational consultant, trainer, and author Dr. Randy Sprick to unpack the STOIC framework and discuss how it can improve student behavior during an upcoming webinar. This free, 90-minute webinar “Aha! Misbehavior is a Puzzle, Not a Threat” will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time).This is the third installment of the “Eureka! Big Ideas for Big Changes in SPED” webinar series designed to help educators, clinicians and administrators better engage and encourage students with hidden disabilities such as ADHD, learning disabilities, autism, and emotional and behavioral disturbances.

To register for the free webinar, visit:

https://www.presencelearning.com/sped-ahead-webinar/aha-misbehavior-is-a-puzzle-not-a-threat-discover-the-stoic-framework-for-behavior-support/

During the webinar, Dr. Sprick will discuss how the STOIC framework, a multi-tiered system of prevention and intervention, empowers special educators. He will help attendees be able to describe the STOIC framework as it relates to ABC (antecedent, behavior, and consequence), identify specific evidence-based strategies within each STOIC category, and apply the STOIC framework to improve staff development regarding tiered systems of behavior support.

The Eureka! series’ three webinars provide exceptional professional development opportunities for an entire staff at no charge. Certificates of attendance are issued to attendees who attend the live webinars to use for professional development documentation.

After each live event, the webinars are made available on-demand as recordings. To watch a recording of the first Eureka! webinar, “Big Ideas in Neuroscience: Brains, Behavior and Engagement for Students and SPED Leaders” with Dr. Lori Desautels, click here. To watch a recording of the second Eureka! webinar, “New Insights for Building Disability Pride and Empowering Students with Hidden Disabilities” with LeDerick Horne and Dr. Margo Izzo, click here.

