ARJ Infusion Services Debuts Kansas City Headquarters

ARJ Infusion Services' pharmacists and nurses care for children and adults with rare and complex chronic conditions. ARJ has a lot to celebrate—a new headquarters, ranking nationally in the top 10 percent in home health patient satisfaction, and continued revenue growth year after year.

ARJ Infusion Services, Inc. will host an open house on Thursday, April 13, from 4 – 7 p.m. Pharmacists, nurses, and staff will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions on the growing need of home infusion therapy for those with rare, chronic, and complex conditions.

As guests tour the new headquarters and specialty pharmacy, they will see unique displays of vintage Kansas City photography, along with an insider’s look at how a small company became a nationwide specialty healthcare organization.

Featuring:



State-of-the-art pharmacy with compounding area

Modern infusion suite offering a convenient, relaxed environment for patients and families

Unique continuing education program offerings for clinicians

And more

ARJ has proudly served the Kansas City community and surrounding areas for nearly two decades

.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting an open house to the Kansas City business and healthcare community,” said Lisa Sackuvich, President and Owner of ARJ Infusion Services. “ARJ has a lot to celebrate—a new headquarters, ranking nationally in the top 10 percent in home health patient satisfaction, and continued revenue growth year after year.”

ARJ’s modern infusion suite treats people with rare and chronic conditions.

Amenities include:



Comfortable leather recliner

50” flat-screen TV with digital cable

On-demand movies and games

Fast, free Wi-Fi

ARJ Infusion Services is located at 7930 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, Kan.