Patients in need of endodontic services from a qualified endodontist in Mt. Kisco, NY, can now receive minimally invasive treatment at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, with or without a referral. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry are educating patients on the importance of seeing a trained professional who offers a conservative approach to root canal procedures. Using this less invasive strategy to traditional treatment, the Advanced Endodontics of Westchester team preserves more of the tooth structure, and as a result, the life of a tooth.

A root canal is designed to remove decayed tissue from the root of a tooth and replace it with specialized material. When the pulp of the tooth becomes infected or inflamed, it is usually necessary to perform endodontic treatments. If left untreated, inflammation of the pulp inside the root canal can lead to severe pain or an abscess. Patients may need endodontic treatments if they notice increased and prolonged tooth sensitivity to heat or cold, swelling in the gums, tenderness when chewing, unexplained pain in the tooth or the area around the tooth. In rare cases, no obvious symptoms are present and the need for a root canal can only be diagnosed by X-rays or other scans of the oral structures.

The team at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester uses a conservative approach to root canals to preserve more of each patient’s natural tooth. Implementing this gentle method minimizes the removal of healthy dentin while creating enough space to treat and fill the infected area properly. This technique decreases the risk of fractures and damage to the tooth while also providing patients with more options for final restorations. By preserving as much natural bone as possible, minimally invasive endodontic procedures help teeth last longer.

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester offers advanced training and technology to improve endodontic treatment success. Applying a surgical endodontic microscope, laser dentistry, Cone Beam CT imaging and a dedicated microsurgery center, this team is dedicated to ensuring patients receive leading-edge and minimally invasive care.

Patients interested in receiving a minimally invasive root canal by an endodontist in Mt. Kisco, NY, are encouraged to schedule an appointment at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester by calling 914-750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco location, or 914-750-4033 for the White Plains, NY office.

About the Practice

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a dental practice offering personalized endodontic dental care to patients from two office locations, in White Plains and Mt. Kisco, NY. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry proudly serve their community with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure each patient leaves with the oral care they need. To learn more about the services offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester visit their website at http://www.westchesterendo.com or call 914-750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains, NY location and 914-750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco, NY location.