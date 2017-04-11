Suddath Relocation Systems Announces Branch of the Year

BB Flynn VP and General Manager

Suddath is pleased to announce its central Florida operation has received the 2016 Branch of the Year award, which recognizes overall top performance in the areas of safety, quality, capacity management and financial performance. The Orlando and Melbourne facilities combine to perform the central Florida operation.

Led by BB Flynn, vice president and general manager, the hard-working team achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 3.4%, with profits outperforming the prior year by nearly $750,000.

Central Florida finished the year with excellent scores in safety and quality both within Suddath’s measurement system as well as that of United Van Lines, of which it is the largest national agent. It also received United Van Lines’ most improved award for CPA and Impact, which demonstrates their ability to achieve high levels of customer satisfaction and quality service.

Further evidence of the team’s commitment to service excellence is their online reputation review score of a 4.3.

The winning spirit and merit accomplishments of this team continue with two of their van operators being recognized for national performance. Christopher Loftus from Orlando, who received two distinguished awards. One from the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) as 2016 Household Goods Super Van Operator as well as United Van Lines’ Van Operator of the Year, a distinguished honor among the 2,500 drivers in their system. And Mike Morrissey, who was named Suddath’s Continental Van Operator of the Year with incredible stats such as being a #1-rated van operator with customer survey rating of 99.5%.

“It is clearly evident that BB and the entire team have committed themselves to living the values we associate with the Suddath brand. I could not be more proud of the individual and collective accomplishments of this group and their well-deserved award,” said Frank Senatore, president of Suddath Network Operations.

