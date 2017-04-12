Junior League of Boston to Host Public Advocacy Forum on April 29

Engaging with the greater Boston community on public advocacy allows JL Boston members to make greater impact than through direct service and philanthropy alone

The Junior League of Boston (JL Boston), an all-women, volunteer-led organization serving the Greater Boston, area will host “Women Moving Our Community Forward - A Discussion on Public Advocacy” on April 29, 2017 at the NonProfit Center in Boston. The conference is a unique training and dialogue experience designed to foster conversations between JL Boston members, advocates and women from our neighborhoods on how women can work together to build and improve our communities through public advocacy.

“Junior League of Boston is one of 291 Leagues internationally; all together, we are 150,000 catalysts for lasting community change. Engaging with the greater Boston community on public advocacy allows JL Boston members to make greater impact than through direct service and philanthropy alone,” said Pamela Lynch, JL Boston President. “Sometimes policy acts as a barrier of why a situation cannot be improved. Our goals of this advocacy conference are to inspire more women to take on civic leadership roles and to kick off a collaborative dialogue to improve our neighborhoods through a multi-prong approach.”

The conference will feature three panel discussions and a keynote address from Victoria Budson, executive director of the Women and Public Policy Program at the Harvard Kennedy School. Ms. Budson has been an advisor to the White House Council on Women and Girls. She is also the chairperson of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and has served as a board member or advisor to numerous other organizations.

During the three-panel discussions, participants will learn how to take action in the community, how local and state governments work and will also hear the personal stories of women who have affected change in our neighborhoods.

“Women Moving Our Community Forward” will bring together women leaders to share their stories, experience and knowledge with attendees. Speakers and panelists include:



Katherine Adam, Account Director, Denterlein

Beth Chandler, Chief Operating Office, YW Boston

Megan Costello, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement

Kyndal Henicke, Deputy Chief of Staff for City Councilor Josh Zakim

Hannah Kane, State Representative for Massachusetts 11th District

Malia Lazu, President, Epicenter Community

Ryanne Olsen, Executive Director EMERGE Massachusetts

Eva Millona, Executive Direct, Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy (MIRA) Coalition

Tonia Scalcione, Director of External Affairs, Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development

Sarah McCarthy Welsh, Executive Director, Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus

“YW Boston is pleased to take part in this important discussion,” said Beth Chandler, Chief Operating Officer, YW Boston. “Advocacy is a key strategy we employ to achieve our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. For laws and policies to be truly just, they must be informed by community members. I look forward to presenting with my co-panelists on how individuals can make their voice heard in the policy process.”

Conference registration is now open. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.jlboston.org/jlbostonforward.

About Junior League of Boston

The Junior League of Boston, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.