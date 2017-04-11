Goodnight to Host Inaugural Festival of Good and Grand Opening

Featuring live music, great food, a lineup of craft vendors, and activities for all ages, the Festival of Good will transform a single street in Goodnight into a celebration of all things Austin.

Austin Goodnight Ranch announced today that Goodnight, a new mixed-use community in southeast Austin, will host the inaugural Festival of Good & Grand Opening later this month. Featuring live music, great food, a lineup of craft vendors, and activities for all ages, the Festival of Good will transform a single street in Goodnight into a celebration of all things Austin. The family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017.

“We are excited to welcome such an eclectic mix of Austinites to Goodnight with the Festival of Good,” said Myra Goepp, Vice President of Development. “With the first residents moving into the neighborhood this year, we wanted to celebrate the coming to life of our vision for Goodnight, and all the good things that make Austin the city we know and love.”

What to expect at The Festival of Good:



Music and entertainment from Fragile Rock, the world’s only emo puppet band, as well as LeeAnne Atherton and Media Fix.

Concessions from Wholly Cow Burgers, SoCo Ginger Beer, Lone Star Kettle Corn, gourmet ice-cream sandwich maker Moojo, and Seed Catering Co., a boutique plant-based catering company.

Home and beauty products, jewelry, and more from Settle Ceramics, Bek’s Soap Co., and Colourwitch Jewelry.

Kid-friendly activities ranging from face painting, games, or story time with the Austin Public Library’s bookmobile.

Giveaways, information sharing and pet adoptions from a curated selection of local organizations, including Austin Parks Foundation, Parks and Recreation Department, Emancipet and Austin Humane Society.

Fun physical challenges and activities from Mylo Obstacle Fitness and Neighborhood Sports youth programs.

The Austin Fire Department will bring a fire truck by the festival from 1-3 p.m.

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

Planned amid the construction of Goodnight’s first 104 single-family homes, the Festival of Good is uniquely primed to establish the dynamic Austin-based culture that will soon define the community. While exploring Goodnight, visitors can stop by the first model homes from Centerra Homes and M/I Homes, and learn more about the 700-acre community’s expansive outdoor green spaces. Work has already begun on a pocket park that will create the first leg of a three-mile hike and bike trail system throughout the neighborhood, with an amenity center planned for completion over the coming years.

About Goodnight

Goodnight is a mixed-use neighborhood set to transform a former ranch in southeast Austin into a vibrant, walkable, tree-lined urban hub. The 700-acre site will be developed over 10 to 15 years and is expected to include up to 3,500 homes; a mixed-use town center; sites for two Austin Independent School District schools; 226,000 square feet of retail space; more than 120 acres of open space; and landscaped streets designed to integrate a safe network of bike paths, trails and sidewalks. The first phase of the project, the northeast quadrant, is adjacent to Slaughter Lane and includes a mixture of single-family homes and condominiums, a community park, and Blazier Elementary School. For more information, visit http://www.liveatgoodnight.com.

