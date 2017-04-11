A helpful resource for accounts payable professionals, the hour-long webinar will include actionable insights on the automation process.

Buddha Logic, a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and accounts payable automation solutions, has announced it will host a live webinar titled “Top 10 Benefits of Accounts Payable (AP) Automation” on June 14, 2017 at 12:00 noon MDT.

Visit http://buddhalogic.com/webinars/top-10-benefits-ap-automation/ for more information and to register for the event.

Charles Weidman, Buddha Logic founder and president, and Chris Hill, Kofax partner development manager, will discuss a number of aspects of AP automation including:



Benefits of automating AP processes

Ways to ensure an automation initiative is successful

Results from completed AP automation projects

A helpful resource for accounts payable professionals, the webinar will include actionable insights on the automation process. There will also be a 15-minute question and answer period to round out the one-hour session.

About Buddha Logic (buddhalogic.com)

Founded in 2003 and located in Boulder, in the heart of Colorado’s technology community, our team is a close-knit group of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) experts skilled and certified in design, development, implementation, and support. We work with leading solution providers and serve clients throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of markets, including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage. Buddha Logic has a long history of success in providing clients with automated document management, optimized business processes, business process mapping, AP automation and workflow management.

About Kofax (http://www.kofax.com)

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, higher education, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.