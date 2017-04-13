OTJ Architects Projects Named to “Coolest Offices” List

American Gaming Association We’re excited to see so many of our projects recognized for the impact that design can have on an organization’s productivity, wellbeing and recruitment efforts.

OTJ Architects (OTJ) leads the pack in the design of Washington, D.C. workplaces with the greatest “wow” factor and the coolest perks according to a feature recently published in Inc. Magazine. OTJ designed four of the 10 recognized projects including Alarm.com, American Gaming Association (AGA), Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Center and National Restaurant Association (NRA).

Lance Jaccard, OTJ Partner, remarked: “We’re excited to see so many of our projects recognized for the impact that design can have on an organization’s productivity, wellbeing and recruitment efforts.”

Alarm.com’s multi-floor headquarters is connected by a custom staircase with wood treads reclaimed from a barn in Gettysburg, PA. The stair creates opportunities for impromptu staff interaction and links high-impact areas such as a communal pantry, IT genius bar and main reception areas.

But the space’s most striking design element is its oxygen room, complete with live greenery enclosed in glass. "Our oxygen room with living plant walls, specialized air quality, lighting that changes to mimic the outdoors and our 350-gallon pond in the center of our communal kitchen keep our employees productive and balanced in our fast-paced tech environment," said Victoria Schillinger, Alarm.com’s Vice President of Human Resources.

Inc. Magazine describes AGA’s office as an “immersive gaming environment.” An IIDA MAC 2016 Award of Honor Winner, the office’s flexible conference rooms open to entertainment areas that create a multi-purpose environment inviting staff and clients alike to both relax and exchange ideas.

AGA's space includes an oversized sports ticker in the reception and conference areas, slot machines in the break room and a large poker table in one of their meeting rooms. Savills Studley Senior Managing Director Nicole Miller describes the design as “truly one-of-kind, very memorable, with incredible branding throughout."

The design of Booz Allen Hamilton’s Innovation Center emphasizes sophisticated audio-visual technology such as smart boards, digital displays and advanced video conferencing capabilities. The Center also features lab spaces for product development and testing, a product showcase area with interactive multimedia displays and a "Maker Space" where teams co-create and engage in prototyping techniques.

“OTJ brought a great balance of creative and practical solutions to every aspect of the engagement from architecture through design and launch,” said Nyla Beth Gawel, Principal at Booz Allen. “Staff who currently work in the space repeatedly comment on how their experience has been enhanced because of the Center’s design. The project has therefore had positive impact on staff retention and recruitment overall.”

Fusing hospitality and workplace design concepts in NRA’s new workplace was critical for Barbara Polk, Chief Administrative Officer. “We want to make sure everyone who visits our office feels welcomed and at home."

OTJ’s design centers on a sculptural staircase that leads visitors to a state-of-the-art conferencing facility complete with a kitchen studio where celebrity chefs have performed cooking demonstrations. The event space also links to an outdoor roof deck that accommodates up to 500 guests and provides the opportunity for staff to socialize and unwind, glass of wine in hand.

