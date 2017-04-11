With the celebration of Earth Day on April 22 each year, spring seems the ideal time to reach out to more of the planet—and perhaps spare a few trees in the process! Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, is celebrating Mother Earth by extending a discount of 10 percent off its popular Elite e-Book Bundle throughout the month of April. The already value-priced package includes electronic books formatted for all the most popular e-reader formats.

While paperback and hardcover books remain readers’ reigning choice, environmentally conscious bookworms spend approximately $3 billion a year on digital versions. In fact, e-books are projected to account for 25 percent of all book sales in 2018—that’s a lot of opportunity!

Outskirts Press is extending the 10 percent discount on the Elite e-Book Bundle to any author, regardless of where they published their paperback or hardcover book.

The Elite e-Book Bundle makes a book available to e-book consumers, no matter what device they use. The package includes formatting and distribution of a book in all of the most popular digital formats:



Amazon Kindle E-book Edition with distribution on Amazon

Apple iPad/iPhone E-book Edition with distribution through iTunes and the iBooks bookstore

Barnes & Noble NOOK E-book Edition with distribution through the NOOK bookstore on Barnes & Noble's website

Once an e-book is released, readers can purchase and download it instantly … from anywhere in the world.

For more information about Outskirts Press and its self-publishing and book marketing options, visit the company's website, OutskirtsPress.com.

Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services.

