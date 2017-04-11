PriceAdvantage Fuel Pricing Software The addition of Euro Garages, along with our global growth, prompted us expand our world-class support with the addition of a U.K.-based support team.

PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management software company and division of Skyline Products, announced today a strategic alliance with TLM Group Technology of Bedford, United Kingdom. TLM will provide world-class service and support to PriceAdvantage customers located throughout Western Europe and will also focus on the sale of PriceAdvantage fuel pricing software to U.K. customers that utilize the Oracle Retail Fuel Station POS (formerly known as Iridium POS). The alliance follows the addition of one the U.K.’s most progressive forecourt retailers– Euro Garages – to the PriceAdvantage customer portfolio.

“The addition of Euro Garages, along with our global growth, prompted us expand our world-class support with the addition of a U.K.-based support team,” stated Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. “We found the ideal match in TLM Group Technology. They share our philosophy that it takes more than just a great product to create a satisfied customer – it also requires a great overall customer experience.”

TLM will also specialize in the sales and support of PriceAdvantage to U.K. forecourt retailers that utilize the Oracle Retail Fuel Station POS. The unique integration between PriceAdvantage and TLM allows U.K. forecourt operators to push new prices from headquarters to the EPOS, pumps and electronic price signs.

“PriceAdvantage has really challenged the market in terms of what fuel pricing software can do,” shared Bob Laidlaw, TLM Business Development Director. “This software is easy to install, easy to use, and offers functionality never before seen within our market. It’s a real game-changer for forecourt operators.”

PriceAdvantage software allows fuel marketers to easily gather competitor prices, replacement costs, historical data, store specific/market insight as well as leverage economic modeling to determine and push new fuel prices to the street faster and more accurately. As a SaaS solution, PriceAdvantage can be installed in just weeks – allowing retailers a rapid ROI.

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. Our easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel pricing software and is a division of a privately held company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at http://www.PriceAdvantage.com.

About TLM Group Technology

TLM Group Technology provide critical services and support to the convenience and fuel sector. As Oracle's preferred referral partner, TLM supply and support all Oracle EPOS and back office convenience & fuel systems. TLM offer service oriented end to end solutions; from forecourt maintenance, EPOS and back office through to our innovative head office solution for convenience and fuel groups. Learn more at http://www.tlmgt.co.uk.