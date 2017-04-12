Empire Radio Now Presents Daren Hamlin, Owner of Five Star Dog Resort

At Five Star Dog Resort, Daren Hamlin provides the utmost care for your dog. As a boutique dog boarding service, Mr. Hamlin has designed his business around the needs of dogs. Providing cage-free dog boarding, grooming, and training, Mr. Hamlin focuses on the emotional and well-being of each dog.

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. EST, Mr. Hamlin will be a live guest on Empire Radio Now where he will be sharing with listeners about dog training and the importance of having a dog that is trained properly. With many breeds of dogs to choose from, each owner needs to evaluate the right dog for them. Choosing the right dog is very important based off of your living arrangements and lifestyle habits. When the right breed is chosen for you, it is also best to learn the value of a trainer and your new dog.

Currently, Mr. Hamlin and Five Star Dog Resort is based out of Alpharetta, GA. Growing up, Mr. Hamlin realized he had a gift for reading dogs after someone gave him a dog. Combining his passion for dogs and understanding them, he decided to open Five Star Dog Resort after being influenced by the dog’s trainer at New England K9 Center. Be sure to stop by for a guided tour during business hours!

Remember to check back with Empire Radio Now, http://www.empireradionow.com on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. EST for an interview with the owner of Five Star Dog Resort, Daren Hamlin. For additional information please visit their website at http://www.fivestardogresort.com.

Mr. Hamlin will have upcoming live interviews scheduled for Wednesday, April 19th, Wednesday, April 26th, and Wednesday, May 5th, 2017 all at 3:30 p.m. EST. To listen to his previous interview on Empire Radio Now, please visit http://www.empireradionow.com.

