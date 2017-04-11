IDC Case study Market Intelligence Portal The main benefit of this type of system is that we gather all market intelligence into one place and that we have one way of classifying and searching it. We have gotten a better grip of market intelligence as an area because of this approach.

Comintelli, the leader in competitive intelligence software, today announced a brand new case study written by IDC (the International Data Corporation) about how a large, international telecommunication provider has used the Intelligence2day® platform to drive efficient market intelligence gathering, sharing and collaboration for improved decision making.

“The telecommunication industry is characterized by rapid change and there are a multitude of different information sources that executives need to keep abreast of, including websites, news, broker reports, social media, industry analysts (such as IDC, Forrester, Ovum) and internal strategy documents,” says Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli. “If you can filter and manage all this information efficiently, you will have a huge competitive advantage.”

The case study is based on in-depth interviews by IDC analysts with key stakeholders in the user company. It describes the challenges, requirements, solution, benefits and future goals faced by the telecom operator. Some of the more specific advantages are:



Deeper insight into what their customers want and need

Much improved intelligence on new competitors and disruptive players

Decreased double work and improved collaboration has saved time and money.

The free case study is available for download on: http://www.comintelli.com/customers/telecom-company/

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and business strategy. IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading technology media, events and research company. IDG’s media brands – including CIO®, CSO®, Computerworld®, GamePro®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and TechWorld® – reach an audience of more than 280 million technology buyers in 97 countries.

About Comintelli

Comintelli (http://www.comintelli.com) is a software company that provides a cloud-based service for information access called Intelligence2day®. It provides solutions for Competitive Intelligence and Knowledge Management that helps customers manage their unstructured information more effectively. Founded in 1999 and with extensive industry experience, Comintelli continues to develop user-friendly solutions that save both time and money.

About Intelligence2day®

Intelligence2day® (http://intelligence2day.com/) provides a single point of access to information from multiple sources. It is a search-based application that automates:

