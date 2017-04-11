Dr. Joseph Bedich Announces Animal Pawtectors as the Local Charity for Smiles for Life Campaign

During this year’s Smiles for Life Campaign, from March to June 2017, The Center for Progressive Dentistry is offering the opportunity to receive skilled teeth whitening in Cortland, OH while also donating to two charitable organizations. Dr. Joseph Bedich and his team are excited to announce that their charity for this year’s campaign is the Animal Pawtectors.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Smiles for Life campaign has raised over $38 million dollars for the disabled, seriously ill and disadvantaged children in its national and international programs. From March 1 to June 30, 2017, dentists like Dr. Bedich who are members of the Crown Council have the opportunity to offer teeth whitening services to their communities with half the proceeds going to the Smiles for Life Foundation and the other half to a local charity of their choosing.

This year, The Center for Progressive Dentistry has selected Animal Pawtectors as their local charity. With a mission of providing high-quality, low-cost spay and neuter services as a sustainable and humane solution to overpopulation of cats and dogs, this organization is also dedicated to helping animals receive veterinary treatment, rehabilitating them and finding long-term, loving homes.

Founded by the acting president, Diane King, Animal Pawtectors supports a vision of ending euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs and minimizing abandoned animals in their communities. As avid supporters of this cause, Dr. Bedich and his wife Robin have personally welcomed numerous rescue dogs and cats to their family and strongly encourage patients to contribute to Animal Pawtectors’ efforts.

Patients interested in contributing will not only be able to provide a tax-deductible donation to these charitable causes, but even receive a discount on professional Ultradent teeth whitening in Cortland, OH. Ultradent Products, Inc. is partnering with the Crown Council and donating their leading in-office and at-home whitening treatments. Normally a $500 value, custom whitening is now offered by Dr. Bedich for half the price at $250. $125 will go directly to Animal Pawtectors and the other $125 donated to the Smiles for Life Foundation.

Committed to promoting oral health nationally and internationally through the Smiles for Life Foundation, contributing to local communities they are passionate about, and helping patients achieve a confident smile, The Center for Progressive Dentistry team invites patients for custom teeth whitening in Cortland, OH. To learn more about Animal Pawtectors, the Smiles for Life Foundation or how to schedule an appointment with Dr. Bedich, call 330-615-1598.

About the Doctor

Dr. Joseph D. Bedich is a general dentist in Cortland, OH offering personalized dental care to patients. Dr. Bedich understands the importance of learning the most cutting-edge techniques, which is why he has taken over 2,000 hours of continuing education in a wide variety of services including sedation, implant dentistry, sleep apnea, cosmetic dentistry and head and neck pain management. To learn more about Dr. Bedich or the services he offers, visit his website at http://www.adazzlingsmile.com or call his office at 330-615-1598 to schedule an appointment.