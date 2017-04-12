We have spent the past several years perfecting algorithms that apply Artificial Intelligence to things like bid management and budget allocation, and we are proud to now offer the industry’s first AI algorithm for uploading creative as well.

Bidalgo, a leading provider of ad automation software and services for app marketers, today launched Bidalgo AI™, the mobile industry’s first end-to-end ad automation agent for app install ads on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and other platforms. Bidalgo AI uses Artificially Intelligent algorithms to manage and optimize the entire media buying cycle, from uploading ads and optimizing their performance to real-time bid management, budget allocation and more.

“Bidalgo AI delivers better Return on Ad Spend than any human possibly could, while automating complex workflows that until now have been performed manually,” said Peli Beeri, chief executive officer of Bidalgo. “We have spent the past several years perfecting algorithms that apply Artificial Intelligence to things like bid management and budget allocation, and we are proud to now offer the industry’s first AI algorithm for uploading creative as well. Bidalgo AI automates the entire media buying process so that UA professionals can focus on higher-level strategies.”

Bidalgo AI automates the entire media buying process, including:

Creative Uploading: The first automation software to automatically upload creative assets when needed based on delivery and performance. Optimizes creative performance based on targeting, strategy, and other dimensions to keep creative fresh and deliver more frequent spikes.

ROAS Optimization: Allows marketers to set target goals for 7-Day Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and/or average Cost Per Install (CPI) and optimizes towards that goal. Looks at both post-install ad spend and In-App Payment revenue to calculate ROAS.

Real-time Bid Management: Identifies how much money to bid on every user in real-time based on market dynamics and potential customer value.

Dynamic Budget Allocation: Optimizes budget pacing based on campaign performance, daily limits and overall advertising strategy.

A/B Testing: Continually conducts A/B tests to determine the best creative to use based on parameters such as country, target, platform, etc.

“We have seen a notable uptick in campaign performance since testing out Bidalgo AI -- it was able to increase our 7-Day ROAS by 15 percent in just four weeks. But more importantly, it has freed up a lot of our UA team’s time and energy,” said Patrick Witham, Director of User Acquisition, Product Madness, an Aristocrat Company. “Simply uploading new creative can take up to 50 percent of one of our UA manager’s time. But with Bidalgo handling that for us, we have the time to focus on more strategic aspects of our campaigns, such as designing new creative, discovering new audiences, or breaking into new markets.”

Existing Bidalgo clients should work with their account managers to begin using Bidalgo AI. New clients should email Bidalgo at contact(at)bidalgo.com. To learn more, visit https://bidalgo.com/aidemo.

About Bidalgo

Bidalgo helps app marketers scale their growth by offering a Software-as-a-Service ad automation platform and experienced media buying, creative design and strategy services. Bidalgo allows marketers to optimize the bid rates, targeting, and creative performance of thousands of ads at a time as an official marketing partner of platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Aiming to create the ultimate media buying platform for app marketers by driving advances in AI and by providing industry-leading expertise, the company manages more than $200 million in annual ad spend for clients in gaming, consumer, Fintech and other types of apps. Founded in 2010, Bidalgo has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv. For more information visit: http://www.bidalgo.com.

# # #

Company Contact:

Jon Gagnon

Bidalgo

(425) 444-2791

jon(at)bidalgo.com

Media Contact:

Matt McAllister

Fluid PR & Communications

(510) 229-9707

matt(at)fluidspeak.com