Architectural rendering of AHN Outpatient Center - Westmoreland

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced plans to open a 23,000-square-foot multispecialty facility in Greensburg just east of Westmoreland Mall. Located adjacent to Pool City on Nature Park Road, Allegheny Health Network Outpatient Center—Westmoreland will offer access to a range of medical specialists as well as a state-of-the-art endoscopy center for gastrointestinal procedures.

Physicians will start seeing patients at the new AHN facility in early June, with the endoscopy center expected to begin operation in September. Among the planned physician practices at the site are specialists in neurosurgery, orthopaedics, esophageal and lung disease, cardiology, colon and rectal surgery, bariatric surgery, physical medicine, rehabilitation, and primary care.

The facility also will feature physical and occupational therapy services, a lab for blood draws, a radiography room for X-ray imaging, and an onsite mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service.

AHN’s new endoscopy center at the site will offer a range of diagnostic and therapeutic care to patients, including colonoscopy and upper endoscopy procedures. The facility will be equipped with two procedure rooms and the latest in technological innovation to assure that patients are afforded effective screening and treatment for disorders of the digestive system.

“Our new services in Westmoreland County reflect the commitment AHN and Highmark Health have made to provide patients with convenient access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services,” said Tony Farah, MD, Chief Medical Officer for AHN. “We believe keeping care in the community whenever possible is essential to offering a high-value, patient-centered model of care, so we are investing in programs that will allow more of our patients to get the right care in the right settings close to home.”

The opening of AHN Outpatient Center—Westmoreland follows AHN’s recently expanded presence at 660 Pellis Road in Greensburg. AHN Westmoreland OBGYN, a busy obstetrical practice that joined AHN in 2015, started seeing patients five days a week at the Pellis Road medical building last year. The women’s health practice joined a handful of additional AHN specialists at the site, including physicians specializing in arthritis and rheumatic disease, neurology and cardiovascular medicine.

The new AHN site on Nature Park Road will be immediately integrated into the Network’s EPIC electronic medical record (EMR) system, offering patients a more seamless, effective, and efficient care experience. AHN is currently implementing the EPIC EMR across all of its provider sites. The system already has been launched at Allegheny General, West Penn and Forbes hospitals, as well as at Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion and in most of the Network’s employed physician practices. When completed, AHN will be one of the country’s largest health systems to be integrated by a single EMR.

With 355,458 residents according to the 2016 U.S. Census, Westmoreland County has the largest population of any county in southwestern Pennsylvania outside of Allegheny County. The county’s population, however, is spread out over an area of land nearly 20 percent larger than any other county in the region.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network, part of Highmark Health, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is comprised of eight hospitals, including its flagship academic medical center Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Canonsburg Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital, Westfield Memorial Hospital and West Penn Hospital; a research institute; Health + Wellness Pavilions; an employed physician organization, home and community based health services and a group purchasing organization. The Network employs approximately 17,000 people and has more than 2,800 physicians on its medical staff. The Network also serves as a clinical campus for Temple University School of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.