Will the $25K Taco Sell for More?

The question on the minds of many has been who bought the $25K taco offered by the Grand Velas Los Cabos? On April 28, the new question will be will it sell for more than the “sticker” price and what does it taste like? That’s the day when the world’s priciest taco will be offered as a prize, along with a shot of the $3.5 million Tequila Ley .925 at a benefit for the Los Cabos Children’s Foundation, a not for profit focused on the health of children in Los Cabos and the Southern Baja Peninsula. Money from ticket prices at the event, along with proceeds from raffle tickets, will be tallied and go to the Foundation in a figure that organizers say could top the $25K price. All tickets will be entered in a drawing with the winner getting the taco and the tequila shot.

The pricey taco is a gold flake–infused soft corn tortilla filled with Kobe beef, lobster, black truffle brie cheese, and Almas Beluga caviar. The caviar, from Iranian albino sturgeon, sells for $34,500. The salsa inside is made with dried Morita peppers, Ley .925 Añejo tequila, and kopi luwak. Luwak is a coffee made from partially digested cherries that are gathered from the excrement of the civet, a wild cat found throughout Asia.

The handmade tequila bottle, "Ley Diamante," has 3.725 kilos of .925 pure platinum and 4100 diamonds for an incredible total of 328.59 carats. From design to completion, it took ten months to make and weighs close to 18 pounds. The tequila itself is extra aged, a unique blend of 3, 6 and 9 year old, white oak Barrels, 100% agave, 42% alcohol (84 proof), from the company’s own Los Altos de Jalisco Plantations, where the best tequilas in the world are made.

Both the bottle of tequila, which will be insured, and the taco will be paraded through the resort, surrounded by security guards. The bottle will be resting on a velvet pillow, much like a royal crown.

For those who don’t win the grand prize, they’ll enjoy the evening of a typical taquiza at the ultra luxe resort with views of the Sea of Cortez and mountains in the distance. Executive Chef Juan Licerio Alcala and his team have prepared six new taco creations for the occasion inspired by the history of Mexico and regional culinary traditions. The tacos will be served alongside a variety of tequilas. Tickets are $60 per person. Exclusively offered to attendees at the dinner, additional raffle tickets are $30 USD. For more information and reservations, call 01-624-104-9826 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.

