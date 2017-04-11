Unshakeable Support At APDA, our unshakeable spirit comes from a belief that as a community, we will solve the riddle of Parkinson’s disease.

April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is proud to launch today a new social media campaign entitled unshakeable spirit that will help bring much needed attention not only to the disease itself, but to showcase what life is like for those impacted by Parkinson’s disease (PD) and how you can live a full and optimistic life despite a PD diagnosis. User-generated content featuring photos and inspiring captions created using APDA’s “frame generator” will authentically capture and highlight important moments and attitudes that depict this unshakeable spirit.

Every nine minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 5,000 individuals in this country will learn they have the disease. PD is a chronic, progressive disease with no treatment, therapy, or drug to slow or halt its progression. However, with the proper medical care, support system, education and services, many people with PD can live a full and active life. APDA is here to help connect people with the care and services they need.

Starting today, April 11, which is World Parkinson’s Day, APDA’s new unshakeable spirit campaign shines a light on the people and the stories of the PD community. This multi-phase campaign features stories and faces that are meant to inspire, educate and help people know they are not alone in their PD journey will be featured on the APDA Facebook page and via Twitter. All those impacted by PD, including people living with the disease, their care partners, medical professionals and others are welcomed to participate, not only in April but all throughout the year as this campaign will carry on beyond PD Awareness Month.

“At APDA, our unshakeable spirit comes from a belief that as a community, we will solve the riddle of Parkinson’s disease. We are inspired by the amazing individuals with PD and their families who participate in hundreds of clinical trials and health and wellness programs every day – both quietly and boldly. APDA is there for them all along the way, and we are both proud and excited to start this unshakeable movement,” states APDA President and CEO, Leslie A. Chambers.

To get involved, people can go to a dedicated landing page - apdaparkinson.org/unshakeablespirit - developed specifically for the unshakeable spirit campaign where they can generate their own “frame”. The “frame generator” will allow people to upload a personal photo, choose an inspiring theme, tell their PD story and share it with their friends, family, and the world if they choose. The images below are examples of what a finished frame looks like.

The campaign was conceived by marketing partner teamDigital; a digital and social agency located in the greater New York area. “As someone who is living with Parkinson’s, and as a member of an APDA support group, I am so proud to be supporting the mission of this incredible organization,” said teamDigital CEO Jeff Butchen. “APDA is an unshakeable force in the lives of so many, and we at teamDigital are grateful for the opportunity to amplify the work they do nationwide."

“We all want to live life to the fullest, but for people with PD it might take a little more to get there. A little more drive, a little more optimism and a little more support – and that’s the essence of the unshakeable spirit campaign. We know these personal stories and images will help further strengthen the PD community – inspiring them and showing them that there are others out there who know what they’re going through. We look forward to collecting and sharing a tremendous number of photos and stories not only in April, but all year long,” states Chambers.

For more information about unshakeable spirit campaign, or about the American Parkinson Disease Association, please visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association: The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than 1 million Americans with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $170 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

About teamDigital: For over 20 years, teamDigital has led break-through programs to engage consumers and activate brands. In addition to strategic planning and program planning, we provide full support services from administrative/legal services to backend technical development. Visit http://teamdigital.com for more information.

