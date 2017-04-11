itslearning Webinar Alert: The Tech-Empowered Teacher

Gonzalez will share strategies and tips for drawing on technological tools to impact student engagement and learning across all grade levels.

WHAT: Live Presentation on Leveraging Technology to Support Best Pedagogical Practices in K-12 Classrooms

WHO: Jennifer Gonzalez, Editor-in-Chief for “Cult of Pedagogy”

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER: http://bit.ly/2o33G7F

Newton, MA – April 11, 2017 – On April 26, itslearning, a leading global LMS provider, will sponsor a one-hour webinar hosted by Jennifer Gonzalez, a National Board-certified teacher, author and editor-in-chief at the online magazine, “Cult of Pedagogy.” Gonzalez will share strategies and tips for drawing on technological tools to impact student engagement and learning across all grade levels including:



Strategies for selecting effective, pedagogically-driven technology

How to leverage educator communities for professional learning and collaboration around technology, and

Ways to assess the effectiveness of tools and technology

Gonzalez is a former teacher, now a teacher of teachers and now blazes her own trail as the creator and editor-in-chief of Cult of Pedagogy, where she uses her broad pedagogical and technical knowledge to explain and demonstrate instructional and classroom management strategies; explore technology, books, research and professional development tools; and help teachers and trainers improve and find more fulfillment in their daily work.

There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2o33G7F

# # #