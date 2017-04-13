I-3 Conducts Facial Identification Training

The need for facial training is emphasized in the April 6, 2017 Planet Biometrics article about the new study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which explores the realities involved in real-time and archived video analysis (“NIST report underlines realities in facial video analysis,” 2017). The article states that while accuracy is important in a facial recognition system, there is also a need to have “trained facial recognition experts on hand to ensure that the matches are accurate.”

The course is designed to be applicable to personnel at all levels of experience and backgrounds. Most recently, representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Government of Costa Rica attended the training. The class was comprised of detectives and professionals in the fields of comparison forensics, pathology, anthropology and odontology.

The training was developed and conducted by Lora Sims, who is Chairman of both the Facial Identification Scientific Working Group (FISWG) and the Facial Identification Subcommittee of the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC). The training reflects the latest thinking and procedures that will be incorporated into the forthcoming certification of face examiners by the International Association for Identification (IAI). Lora is a Senior Biometric Examiner at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Forensic and Biometric Agency (DFBA), an IAI Certified Tenprint Examiner, and a member of the Face Identification subcommittee of the IAI's Science & Practices Committee.

About Ideal Innovations, Inc.

Founded in 1998, I-3 is recognized as an industry leader for biometric examination services, including expert fingerprint identification, latent print identification comparisons, database system administration, information technologies, Automated Biometric Identification System support, and biometric data enrollment services. For more information about the company's services, visit https://www.idealinnovations.com.