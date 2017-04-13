Throughout 200,000 square foot of trade show space at ISA International Sign Expo 2017, innovative products are used for the show itself. These range from floor graphics to bar tables; from entrance units to charging stations; from kiosks to ADA-compliant maps among many others. In-kind sponsors are vital for creating a dynamic and exciting experience for each attendee.

Attendees can look for the following companies and products at ISA International Sign Expo 2017 (see the complete descriptions and booth numbers at http://www.signexpo.org/inkind):



3M: 3M™ Controltac™ Print Film 40C and 3M™ Scotchcal™ Luster Overlaminate 8509 are displayed on three floor graphic directionals on the convention center’s lower level and as a directional floor graphic in Bayside Foyer. The company’s 8170-P40 window films are used as window clings in the pool walkway.

Alumigraphics: AlumiGrip is on display at the exterior Shark Reef entrance. Alumigraphics also provides a floor decal at the ISA Rocks: THE Industry Party™.

ARK Ramos: Plaques for the Affiliated Association kiosks are in The Hub in the Bayside Foyer.

Colex: Falconboard bar tables are in use in the food court.

Component Signage: Beveled Frame Post and Panel provide four freestanding trade show floor maps.

Continental Grafix: Walk&Wall is on display at the arches design into the Bayside Foyer. The Panorama Innova 20uv product is on display on the picture frames in the Bayside Foyer outside the trade show floor.

Daktronics: A Digital Street Furniture Display in the Bayside Foyer provides up-to-date information and a daily schedule.

Dazian: Glo-LED™ Light Box Cubes are at each entrance to the trade show floor.

Direct Color Systems: A large ADA-compliant Braille map features the trade show floor.

Eastsign Trading (Shenzen) Co. Ltd.: A fabric backdrop can seen at both Game Changer sessions.

Everylite: Provide the LED elements and the lighting control solution for the Lounge and Learn on the tradeshow floor.

Fisher Textiles: GF Rebound 2000 is on the Registration lounge area flooring. GF 4201 Flag sheer fabric also is in use in the Registration area. The Registration office and columns use GF 8864.

FusionCast: Bronze awards have been provided for the ISA Innovation Award winners.

GBC Seal: Easy Dot Matte is used on the column cling in the pool walkway. The Digital Park border is made of MightyGrip Removable and Laminate.

Lexjet: Solvent Print-N-Stick is seen on the Shark Reef curved wall display and on a column in the pool walkway.

Magnum Magnetics: DigiMag Vinyl magnet is on the roll-up door facing Registration, promoting the show dates for 2018.

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.: 3D-printed figures seen at each entrance. There’s also a 3D printer on the trade show floor.

Nova Polymers, Inc.: An ADA floor plan map has been provided.

ORAFOL Americas: Orajet 3165 is used on the escalator runner from Bayside Foyer to the education rooms. The Orajet Media product is a floor decal underneath the ISA Lounge (sponsored by ORAFOL).

Photo Tex: Opaque Block Out Photo Tex is used as a directional wall cling in the North Convention Center. The same product is used as a wall cling in the pool walkway and a directional column cling. The glass AdHere product is a directional mirror cling in the North Convention Center.

Radiant Mfg.: SolaRay panels can be seen as pool walkway overhead graphics.

RGB Lights: FlexiFlex is a lighting display in The Hub.

Sloan LED: SlimLINER linear lighting product is the lighting for The Hub.

Top Value Fabrics: Supernova fabric is on display in the entrance arches to the Bayside Foyer.

Vantage LED: Charging stations are available throughout the trade show floor and foyer to recharge devices.

WS Display: The 10' EZ Stand Display provides the backdrop at the ISA Rocks party. WS Display’s barrier displays are in use in the coat check perimeter. EZ Extend 3’x7.5’ and 5’D EZ Extend Circles are used in the “See You Next Year” signage. The 7'D EZ Extend Circles display information about Sign Code Help and becoming an ISA member.

ISA International Sign Expo takes place April 19-22, with the trade show floor open April 20-22, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Learn more at http://www.signexpo.org.

About ISA

The International Sign Association (ISA) represents manufacturers, suppliers, and users of on-premise signs and sign products from the United States and 60 countries around the world. ISA and its Affiliated Associations work to support, promote, and improve the worldwide sign and graphics industry, which employs more than 200,000 American workers and has an economic impact of $37.5 billion.

About ISA International Sign Expo

ISA International Sign Expo is the on-premise sign and graphics industry’s largest expo. Held each spring, the event features the latest products that showcase the breadth of the industry along with education and networking events. The event has been named to the Trade Show News Network’s List of Top 250 Trade Shows and ranked in the Top 100 Largest Events by Trade Show Executive three consecutive years. Learn more at http://www.signexpo.org.