Oracle team accepting their Silicon Valley Water Conservation Award

HydroPoint Data Systems, an established leader in smart water management solutions and maker of WeatherTRAK smart irrigation technology, has helped Oracle realize dramatic water savings at their two Silicon Valley campuses. By using reclaimed water, smart irrigation controllers and other conservation efforts, Oracle saved a total of $573,000 in 2016 and 91 million gallons of potable water. HydroPoint WeatherTRAK smart controllers helped reduce irrigation water by 29%, saving $91,000 and 10 million gallons. In recognition of their efforts, the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards Coalition conferred Oracle with the overall award for efficient water use in 2016 by a business.

“The aesthetics of our campuses is extremely important to us, yet we need to be conscious of the drought and our long-term impact on the environment,” said George Denise, Oracle director of operations in Redwood Shores and headquarter director of sustainability. “We went to sub-metering early on, enabling us to closely monitor and actively manage our water use. We’re now in the process of converting landscape at our Redwood Shores campus to xeriscape. Our efforts show it’s possible to have beautiful landscape and conserve water at the same time.”

George Denise, Amber Resnick, site manager, Mike Bangs, vice president and other members of the Oracle real estate and facilities team accepted the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Award. Denise was instrumental in adopting HydroPoint WeatherTRAK smart controllers at both Redwood Shores and Santa Clara campuses.

“George is a forward-thinker leader in the industry, and was one of the first to understand the role data can play in sustainability,” said Chris Spain, HydroPoint co-founder and CEO. “He has essentially set up a smart water grid for his campus, leveraging real-time visibility with intelligent analytics. Under George’s leadership plus the use of top-notch landscape maintenance firm BrightView to help manage water conservation, it’s no wonder Oracle won this prestigious award.”

