Tri Sirena, a local sports performance wear company, launches their first sun protective performance gear with SPF 50 to help athletes train and race smarter with style. They are dedicated to providing physician approved, sun protective clothing that is both fashionable and functional for the casual athlete while meeting the demands of the most rigorous professional through innovative, contemporary design. Tri Sirena is one-of-a-kind in its industry and behind their alluring and practical designs is a passion for bringing skin cancer awareness to all athletes.

CEO and Founder of Tri Sirena, Stefani Schuetz, spent years in sunny Florida training as a triathlete. At the age of 25, Stefani was diagnosed with one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer, melanoma. “You have cancer,” are three words Stefani never imagined hearing at her age. According to Austrian (Moehrle M. – 2008) and German (Ambrose-Rudolph CM. - 2006) studies, outdoor athletes have an increased risk for malignant melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancer.

Stefani was determined to accomplish her dreams as a triathlete but needed a safe, smart, and effective way to do so after her diagnosis. “I had to rethink the way I trained and find an alternative to wearing a tank and tri shorts,” Stefani tells us. “That option was sleeves!” Adding sleeves was a simple way to add an enormous amount of sun safety, but she knew there was a lack of sun protective performance gear selections available to women in the industry. Stefani’s mission became to stay active outside, protect her skin, and do whatever possible to help other athletes never hear the words, “you have cancer.” From Stefani’s dedication to her mission and her knowledge of the industry, Tri Sirena was born.

About the Company:

The vision behind Tri Sirena is to reduce the cancer risk in all outdoor athletes while helping them swim faster, ride harder, run farther, and look great doing it! Their SPF 50 high-performance gear is a lightweight fabric with moisture wicking and odor reducing technology that leaves athletes feeling fresh the entire race, all while finishing in style! Tri Sirena’s bold, stylish designs stand out and evoke a feeling of determination and empowerment. Like the designs, Tri Sirena women are powerful and unique. They work hard to accomplish their goals despite any challenges they may face.

Tri Sirena has the latest in function and fashions for performance wear, but they also have chic tanks and t-shirts in soft fabrics made for athletes of any level. Wear a “Tris and Mai Tais” or “Swim Bike Rum Runner” super soft tank or tee during a post-race party.

Keep up the pace with Tri Sirena because they will be launching more sun protective performance gear, apparel, and accessories in 2017! Ready to Tri Sirena? Race in style at TriSirena.com or visit Tri Sirena at an event near you!

Moehrle M. (2008 Jan-Feb). Outdoor Sports and Skin Cancer. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18280899.

Ambrose-Rudolph CM. (2006 Nov). Malignant Melanoma in Marathon Runners. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17116838.