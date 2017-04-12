GSF Mortgage Names Spanuello Director of Third Party Origination

Leo Spanuello

GSF Mortgage Corp. Mortgage Corp. is pleased to name Leo Spanuello as director of third party origination. With more than 12 years of successful TPO development throughout Wisconsin, he will be responsible for establishing partnerships with banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers and brokers and service their loans. Third Party Origination (TPO) allows GSF’s partners to offer their customers additional mortgage programs and GSF will underwrite and retain servicing on the loan.

Spanuello has worked in every facet of the mortgage industry over the past 25 years. Prior to becoming the director of third party origination, Spanuello was a regional manager where he developed branches throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. He chose to join GSF Mortgage due to the culture and leadership that is evoked and finds the company to have high integrity and to be forward-thinking.

GSF Mortgage is a locally owned and operated direct seller/servicer to all three agencies: Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. GSF Mortgage will not sell the loan to a competitor and will direct the customer back to the original bank, credit union, mortgage banker or broker should the customer need additional mortgage or financial needs.

“I’m really pleased to see Leo take the reins of our Third Party Origination platform. He is a proven leader in our industry and has had success with every company and in every role that he has taken on, which has carried through here at GSF. He has been successful on our retail platform and has already contributed at a high level in relation to TPO. Leo’s background in TPO is an asset to both GSF and our partners,” says President Chad Jampedro.

To learn more about GSF Mortgage’s TPO platform or to become a partner, please contact Spanuello at lspanuello(at)gogsf.com or (262) 901-1425.

GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.

GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by training our team to execute the mortgage process differently. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With 32 locations nationwide, our strengths keep GSF Mortgage “Lending in Your Favor”. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.