As the world celebrates National Pet Day, the spotlight shines on a population that Earth Friendly Products focuses on every single day. The company’s ECOS™ for Pets! line of environmentally friendly pet cleaning products was developed without any testing whatsoever on animals. What’s more, Earth Friendly Products earmarks a percentage of sales from all items in the collection for donation to assist the nation’s 7.6 million companion animals that wind up in animal shelters every year.

Founded in 2006, National Pet Day celebrates the joy pets bring to people’s lives. Its mission is to create public awareness about the plight of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues all around the globe.

The ECOS for Pets! line from Earth Friendly Products was conceived with the same commitment to providing consumers’ furry friends with a happy, healthy home. Understanding that every pet does not have the good fortune of living in such a home, Earth Friendly Products sets aside a portion of every ECOS for Pets! sale as a charitable contribution. The aim of this philanthropy is to help the 21,000 pets that enter animal shelters every single day. Such contributions total up to $100,000 annually.

Among the items in the ECOS for Pets! collection are Stain and Odor Remover, Between Baths Grooming Spray, Wipes, No Chew Training Aid, Pet Laundry, Pet Kitty Litter Treatment, Skunk Odor Remover and Shampoo in Lavender, Peppermint and Free & Clear formulations. The latter two varieties of ECOS for Pets! Shampoo (Peppermint and Free & Clear) are the only pet grooming products ever to be labeled as Safer Choice–certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA designates cleaning and other products as “Safer Choice” to give consumers, businesses and purchasers more insight into their ingredients and performance level. The certification signifies that a product is safer for human – and pet – health as well as the environment, which Earth Friendly Products is also strongly committed to.

“At Earth Friendly Products, we passionately uphold the idea that everyone, including our animal companions, should have access to delightful, affordable cleaning products,” explains Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, company president and CEO. “We believe in helping protect our planet and all of its friends. While shelter pets await their new lifetime home, ECOS for Pets! keeps them clean and safe.”

And that squeaky clean protection is afforded to rescue pets with even the most problematic skin. Made with a hypoallergenic blend of aloe, vitamin E and oatmeal extract, ECOS for Pets! Free & Clear is gentle yet tough enough to clean even the messiest pets.

ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ products are available at select specialty pet stores and e-retailers and at http://www.ecos.com.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products is the maker of ECOS™ for Pets! and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, free of dyes, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable and never tested on animals. Earth Friendly Products is a primary manufacturer that makes its own products in sustainable manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. All Earth Friendly Products facilities are carbon neutral, water neutral and Zero Waste Platinum certified, saving over 53 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually and diverting over 95% of all waste from landfills. The company has received many awards for its innovations in safer green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA’s coveted Safer Choice Partner of the Year. Earth Friendly Products is committed to making green cleaning both effective and affordable. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at selected major retailers throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at http://www.ecos.com and http://www.babyecos.com.