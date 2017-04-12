Jeff Miller Rejoins the Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world’s most extraordinary residence on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experience real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

About Jeff Miller:

Jeff Miller, director of luxury sales for Brown Harris Stevens | Zilbert, is an expert in oceanfront condos and waterfront homes in Miami Beach and the surrounding area. Ranked as the #2 agent in Miami Beach and #84 in the country in 2016 by The Wall Street Journal, Miller’s 15 years of experience in the Miami market equates to valuable insight on the local area.

His specific area of expertise includes guiding local and international clients through the process of luxury real estate acquisitions. From setting the right price to selling a property and handing the keys to the owner’s dream home, he proudly guides his clients through each step of the acquisition process.

Miller not only boasts more than a decade of experience as a Florida Realtor, but he ranks as the #1 Agent at Brown Harris Stevens in Miami in 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013. He has also set and broken the record for the most expensive condo sold in Miami three times.

In 2012, he sold the “Setai Penthouse Villa A” for $21.5 million; then, in 2013, he sold the “Setai Penthouse Villa B” for $27 million. His most recent accomplishment was selling the “Faena Penthouse” for $60 million in 2015, ultimately breaking his previous record for sales prices as well as for price per square foot in Miami. In 2015, The Wall Street Journal recognized Miller in its ranking of real estate agents on The Thousand by Real Trends. Out of 250 individuals ranked nationwide based on sales volumes, he holds the 109th spot and is the number three agent in Miami Beach.

With Miller’s experience, reputability, and market knowledge, clients feel confident navigating today’s market. He offers a wide range of experience from every aspect of the industry, representing sellers, buyers, and investors in the residential market with integrity and professionalism.

Originally from New York, Miller received his bachelor’s degree in hospitality from Florida International University. In addition to his professional achievements, Miller is an active member of civic and charitable organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association and the Police Athletic League. He is a family man at heart and lives on Miami Beach with his wife and children. When he’s not in the office, he can be found on the water with his family making the most of Miami’s active coastal lifestyle.

