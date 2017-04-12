Promote on Purpose reports the top three metrics to grow sales and generate ROI. Many executives aren’t able to measure the value of marketing expenses, other than by asking if revenue increased.

“Many executives aren’t able to measure the value of marketing expenses, other than by asking if revenue increased,” says Terri Maxwell, chief executive officer of Promote On Purpose. “Our teams use three key metrics to demonstrate ROI. With client-tested strategies, we offer a radical shared performance guarantee for category-leading brands to stand out in the markets they serve.”

Promote on Purpose reports the top three metrics to grow sales and generate ROI:

1. Revenue Multiple (the best indication of ROI)

The first and most important metric to track is the revenue multiple or revenue-based ROI. Dollars in, or actual revenue generated (from a lead generation, business development or marketing program) should equate to a multiple of the dollars spent.

2. Net Profit Ratio

For smaller businesses, a net profit ratio (ROI calculation) is critical, as not all demand generation initiatives result in profitable revenue. Growth-funded growth techniques measure the actual profit generated from the sales and marketing program, as well as the revenue generated, to ensure the company is investing in sales and marketing proportionate to profit generation.

3. Cost of Acquisition

Customize for each sales and marketing activity and track closely in order to predict demand generation strategies long-term. To increase efficiency of demand generation, measure:

• Cost Per Lead: Reflects how much it costs to drive a call into the company or call center, or for a lead to be captured on the website.

• Cost Per Opportunity (For B2B companies only): Manage the cost for both interested leads and opportunities who started the buying process.

• Cost Per Sale: Quantifying the cost per sale to modify the demand generation efforts and increase the efficiency of those efforts.

