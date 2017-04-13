"Our existing clients love the data aggregation function which pulls data into the software from existing applications such as RoadNet, XRS and ADP Payroll," says U2logic CEO Doug Averch.

U2logic, a leading Food Service Distribution Software Developer announces the integration of its Food Service Dispatch Software Solution together with a Foodservice Driver Incentive Pay Management Solution in one application. The application was designed to meet the ongoing demand for this type of application which can also be fully customized to any individual organization’s needs.

With the U2logic Foodservice Software Solution, users can easily drag and drop drivers, equipment and loads. The Payroll Component of the software is driven by a complex combination of variables that can generate results for incentive pay, component pay or just about any type of pay model a company uses.

U2logic has many features and enhancements on the horizon that will make the software like none other in the marketplace. In addition to serving the Foodservice Distribution Industry, U2logic also develops custom solutions for the Beverage Distribution and Delivery Industry.

About U2logic: U2logic (http://www.U2logic.com) based in Denver, Colorado is a leader in providing migration expertise, custom development and web-enabled solutions for organizations throughout North America. Originally founded in 1982 by CEO Doug Averch as Information Software Support, U2logic has extensive experience in migrating a variety of business applications in hundreds of ways, and solving mission critical business problems. U2logic is proud to be a member of the International Foodservice Distributors Association (http://www.IFDAonline.org).