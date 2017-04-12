“Clients in industries where recorded media is a part of day-to-day business will benefit from simplified eDiscovery when using the Veritone AI technology.” Chris, O'Connor, Director of eDiscovery Strategy

Powerful AI platform enables users to process, analyze and convert audio and video media files within Relativity platform

Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leading eDiscovery company, announced that it has added the Veritone Platform to its award-winning end-to-end Relativity environment. The Veritone Platform allows Relativity users to utilize artificial intelligence to transcribe audio and video, enabling automated analytics for e-discovery and compliance professionals. The inclusion of the Veritone Platform in CDS’s eDiscovery offering allows clients to view files using the Veritone Legal in-application media player and to convert media to searchable text on-demand.

“Adding Veritone to our Relativity environment is part of our continued commitment to helping our clients conduct their discovery more efficiently,” said Chris O’Connor, Director of eDiscovery Strategy at CDS. “Clients in industries where recorded media is a part of day-to-day business will benefit from simplified eDiscovery when using the Veritone AI technology.”

The Veritone Platform enables evidentiary audio and video to be processed, transformed and analyzed to generate truly actionable intelligence. The platform can render every second and frame of audio and video content searchable for words, phrases, faces, sentiment and voice identification. It can produce an index of the processed data within minutes – a process that as recently as 2015 could take thousands of hours.

“Working with partners like CDS allows us to reach more e-discovery professionals with our technology, allowing them increased efficiency and compliance through Relativity, a platform they’re already using,” said Michael McDonald, general manager of Veritone Legal. “Our open technology, which easily integrates and orchestrates more than 40 leading cognitive engines, has moved e-discovery, proactive compliance, and fraud investigations forward.” The Veritone Platform is currently available for all CDS clients using Relativity.

About Complete Discovery Source

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, advisory services, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in the US and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.

About Veritone, Inc.

Veritone, Inc. is a leading artificial intelligence company that has developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to seamlessly and automatically process, transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications, which are orchestrated together to reveal valuable, multivariate insights. To learn more about Veritone, please visit Veritone.com.