Longbow Advantage Earns SOC 2 Type I and II Certifications

“We take this compliance very seriously and will uphold the high standards SOC 2 requires to provide our customers the security, integrity, and privacy they deserve.”

Longbow Advantage, a supply chain implementation services provider and the creator of Rebus™, a revolutionary Saas-based supply chain analytics platform, has received SOC 2® Type I and II certifications.

SOC 2 reports on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. This lets consumers know that their information is secure and available whenever they need it when working with SaaS and cloud-based organizations.

With the growth of Rebus, Longbow Advantage recognized the need to meet these industry security standards. They evaluated their policies and procedures including ongoing monitoring and audits to verify they met the strict demands of SOC 2. At the end of March, they passed their examination and audit performed by Auditwerx.

Albert Furtado, the President and COO of Longbow Advantage said, “We take this compliance very seriously and will uphold the high standards SOC 2 requires to provide our customers the security, integrity, and privacy they deserve.”

Annual audits are a SOC 2 mandatory compliance requirement and will be done to ensure all SOC 2 policies and procedures are being followed.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is a leading supply chain consulting services firm with deep expertise in warehouse and workforce management systems. They put a premium on customer experience, and value the trust customers put in them to deliver the highest quality in the industry. Their customers are industry leaders who turn to Longbow Advantage for their industry experience, faster implementation and lower total project cost.

Visit their website at longbowadvantage.com

Rebus is a trademark of Longbow Advantage Inc. Other products or services may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.