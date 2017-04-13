Windocks announced the Windocks 2.0 Beta release, featuring the industry’s first SQL Server containers with integrated database cloning and Web console. The company also announced a partnering program to enable third party clone integration with SQL Server containers. Windocks 2.0 is available as a free downloadable Community Edition with cloning support, and establishes an industry-leading price starting at $99/month for support of 10 simultaneous SQL Server containers with clones.

“SQL Server DBAs and developers are asking for simpler, affordable, container-native database cloning. Current solutions involve too many moving parts, with user defined volumes, snapshots, clones, mount points, SQL Server instances, and PowerShell scripts tying it together. The result is expensive to purchase and implement, and difficult to maintain and use,” said Paul Stanton, Windocks co-founder. “Windocks 2.0 delivers the first container native one-click solution that fits any budget. In a single step SQL Server DBAs create clonable images, and users self-service environments with one click on the Windocks web console. Starting at $99/month any team can work with Terabyte databases quickly, efficiently, and affordably.”

Windocks is the only port of Docker’s open source to support the full Windows operating system family, including all editions of Windows 8 and Windows 10, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2016. Windocks is also unique in support of Microsoft’s full development stack, with all editions of SQL Server 2008 onward, plus .NET, Java and other open source projects. Windocks is popular for support of SQL Server development and test. Teams simplify operations by working with containers on a shared server, reducing use of Virtual Machines by as much as 10 to 1. Windocks is simple to adopt and use, installing on existing systems, and delivers the benefit of containers with existing Microsoft licenses.

About Windocks:

Windocks is a team of former Microsoft engineers who were first to market with an independent port of Docker’s open source for Windows in April of 2016. Windocks is focused on delivering container solutions for the SQL Server Professional community. To learn more about Windocks visit http://www.windocks.com