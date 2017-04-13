Mission Microwave Announces Settlement of Arbitration

Mission Microwave Technologies, Inc. (http://www.missionmicrowave.com), a manufacturer of compact, highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers and Block Upconverters, announced today that it has reached an agreement to settle an arbitration brought by Gilat Satellite Networks and its subsidiary Wavestream Corporation. All claims among the parties have been resolved without attribution of fault to any party.

