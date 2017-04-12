Cutting Edge LG G6 Receives Premium BodyGuardz Protection

BodyGuardz Pure 2 provides superior screen protection. To honor the device's thoughtful design, BodyGuardz created a case and screen protector that provides exceptional drop protection, minus the bulk.

BodyGuardz®, leader in mobile device protection, has developed full body coverage for the LG G6 mobile phone; providing reliable defense against internal shock, external scratches and screen shatters.

Featuring an 18:9 widescreen aspect ratio, the LG G6's beautiful, slender form makes it easy to operate one-handed.



BodyGuardz Pure 2® featuring AlumiTech™ ($34.95): The first glass screen protector in the US composed of a rare family of tempered glass known as aluminosilicate, Pure 2 is an innovative solution scientifically engineered to achieve extreme thinness and enhanced strength for greater drop and scratch resilience.

BodyGuardz Ace ProTM Case ($34.95): A highly transparent, low profile, “smoke-black" case that highlights the LG G6's widescreen design. The Ace Pro case provides military-grade protection by integrating Unequal® athletic impact technology, without excess bulk.

BodyGuardz Pure 2 for the LG G6 is available now at AT&T stores and online here. The Ace Pro case will be available for purchase late April. #SayNoToCracks

Founded in 2002, BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality solutions and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable mobile device accessories that keep up with today’s active lifestyles. To learn more, visit BodyGuardz.

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander®, expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us™; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you™. For more information, visit BGZ brands.