Natural Merchants Earth Day Organic Wines What better way to honor the Earth than to celebrate with wines made with organic grapes grown in harmony with nature, respecting the delicate ecosystem around us.

Natural Merchants, Inc. with headquarters in Grants Pass, OR and Cartagena, Spain, is a leading importer of high-quality organic wines and Biodynamic wines from family-produced organic wineries throughout Europe. All organic wine partners use agricultural and production processes that don’t pollute the air, the water or the soil.

“Earth Day is intended to inspire awareness of and appreciation for the Earth's environment,” said Edward Field, Managing Partner of Natural Merchants. “What better way to honor the Earth than to celebrate with wines made with organic grapes grown in harmony with nature, respecting the delicate ecosystem around us.”

Each winemaker is skilled in producing superior wines from grapes grown in pristine organic soil. The portfolio highlights more than 150 carefully selected wines from Spain, Italy, Austria, France, Germany and Greece, grown in unique organic terroir, each vineyard producing clean, fresh superior wines that are both good for the earth and tantalizing for the palate. Selections from their portfolio of wines can be found at Whole Foods Market and other fine retail stores nationwide. Most organic wines in the program are affordably priced under $15. A sampling of those available in wide distribution include:



Les Hauts de Lagarde Bordeaux Blanc - Aromas of white peach, lemon, honeydew, yellow watermelon, honeysuckle and creek stones. Dry and crisp with melon and ripe pear accented by bright lemon and lime zest. Pair with vegetable Platters, Oysters, Seafood, Fish, Appetizers, Grilled Salmon. SRP $12.99. 90 Points, Wine Enthusiast.

Biokult Grüner Veltliner – Demeter Certified Biodynamic wine, made with 100% Grüner Veltliner. Aromas of lemon, lime and white pepper with a very crisp, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a long, tart nectarine skin and grassy earth finish. Great with appetizers, salads, fish, noodles, Asian food and, lighter meat dishes. SRP $13.99. 90 Points, Wine Enthusiast.

Spartico - No Sulfites Added, certified organic Tempranillo/Cabernet Spanish Red Blend - Fruity and herbaceous, with aromas of ripe Bing cherry and strawberry over a hint of dusty earth. Juicy on the palate, with black plum and summer berry flavors, with a note of peppery spice on the lively finish. Ideal with Spanish cheeses and Tapas. SRP $11.99

Tarantas Sparkling Rosé - made from 100% Bobal, one of Spain's most unique and popular grapes. The wine features dried strawberry notes in the nose and red currants in the mouth. The finish is soft, lightly sweet, and the gentle character of the wine belies its ability to handle stronger flavors, even grilled fish and chicken. SRP $9.99

Pizzolato Fields Prosecco - Nougat and peach custard aromas follow through on a crisp entry to a dryish light-to-medium body with baked apple and delicate spice accents. Finishes in an oily nut and lemon rind fade with drying, talc-like fruit tannins. Ideal as an aperitif, with snack and cold first courses. SRP $12.99

A complete list of wines can be found at http://www.naturalmerchants.com.

Why Organic Wine?

Nearly 250 different chemicals can be found in the making of conventional wines — chemicals that are not only present in the wine itself, but also affect the soil, vines and the environment as a whole.

The Difference Between Certified Organic and Wines “Made with Organically Grown Grapes”

Organically grown grapes are increasingly being embraced by winemakers due to higher quality grapes, healthier vines and a belief that the resulting wines are superior. Producers of wine that is labeled “Organic” and "Made with Organically Grown Grapes" must adhere to the strict organic rules set by the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) and administered by the National Organic Program (NOP) within the USDA. Both labels must contain 100% organic grapes and are produced and bottled in certified-organic facilities. Certified organic wines can carry the USDA organic seal and have no added sulfites.

Natural Merchants, Inc. is one of North America's leading Importers and Distributors of the finest natural and organic wines direct from the European and Mediterranean regions. For more information, visit http://www.naturalmerchants.com.