The most interesting part of the event is the regulatory, scientific, and clinical audience. We all need to understand not only the technical aspects about PEEK and device characteristics but to help patients and translate these advances to the clinic.

The number of implanted devices using PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymer has now increased to around nine million, worldwide. Pioneering developments and close collaboration with device companies, as well as assembling and sharing early clinical results with the medical community, have helped medical-grade PEEK innovator Invibio to deliver this progress. The dedicated medical “International PEEK Meeting” taking place in Washington DC, USA, April 27-28, is expected to provide additional impetus through the presentation of leading-edge research in the PEEK biomaterial polymer technology and its clinical application.

“Although it has a history of over 15 years as a biomaterial, PEEK continues to be used to actively innovate in the quest for improved patient care. The meeting will focus on the latest advances in orthopedics, spine, trauma, and dentistry applications. It is important that the medical community has access to latest updates and developments”, emphasizes Steve Kurtz, Ph.D., Implant Research Center, Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA, USA), and conference organizer, in the run-up to the 3rd International PEEK Meeting.

Need to offer improved options for surgeons and ultimately patients

Kurtz continues: “I think the most interesting part of the event is the combined regulatory, scientific, and clinical audience. We all need to understand not only the technical aspects about PEEK and device characteristics but to help patients and translate these advances to the clinic as quickly as possible. It is important that we understand this new type of implant biomaterial. The focus of the upcoming meeting is going to be on the clinical understanding of how PEEK performs in new applications along with additive manufacturing and composites of PEEK implants, and understanding how to address the regulatory science questions in this area."

The Implant Research Center at Drexel University and Exponent, Inc. chairs the meeting and invited the medical community to submit abstracts, which were then evaluated by a scientific committee for inclusion in the program either as a podium presentation or poster.

PEEK polymer based solutions: may offer distinct advantages compared to metal alternatives

One of the highlight presentations for example investigated whether locking screw fixation in carbon fibre reinforced PEEK (CFR-PEEK) composite plates is mechanically equivalent to stainless steel plates.1)

The composite biomaterial CFR-PEEK is gaining popularity for fracture fixation due to its high fatigue strength, favorable modulus of elasticity, and radiolucency. This study assessed the mechanical stability of locking screws used in CFR-PEEK proximal humerus plates compared with those used in stainless steel plates. Based on this study, CFR-PEEK proximal humerus locking plates provide comparable or superior locking screw fixation strength compared to traditional stainless steel locking plates.

Over 15 years of proven history in clinical use of PEEK has made its mark on the medical world

From the initial commercial introduction of PEEK as a biomaterial Invibio Biomaterial Solutions has, for more than 15 years, pioneered advances in the application of high-performance PEEK-based implantable polymers such as PEEK-OPTIMA. Corresponding to the company´s mission to facilitate medical-device innovation by providing new solutions and support for PEEK-related research, Invibio is sponsoring this cross-sector forum for sharing and discussing those latest advances that are both independent and international in scope.

Further details on the upcoming “3rd International PEEK Meeting”

Topics



Advances in the additive manufacturing of PEEK and its composites

Innovations in orthopedic bearings

Bioactive PEEK composites

Advances in spinal rods and artificial disc applications

Advances in formulations for dental, trauma, and arthroscopic implants

Structural composites and woven-fiber applications

Advances in the biologic aspects of wear debris

Scientific and Organizing Committee of the 3rd International PEEK Meeting:



Steven Kurtz, Ph.D., Implant Research Center, Drexel University and Exponent, Inc.

Joanne Tipper, Ph.D., Leeds University

Katherine Kavlock, Ph.D., US FDA CDRH (Center for Devices and Radiological Health)

John Bowsher, Ph.D., US FDA CDRH

Thursday & Friday, April 27-28th, 2017 in Washington DC at The Cosmos Club.

REFERENCES

1. Hak, David J. et al. (2017): Is locking screw fixation in carbon fibre composite plates mechanically equivalent to stainless steel plates? Presentation during 3rd International PEEK Meeting 2017

About Invibio Biomaterial Solutions

Invibio, a Victrex plc company, is a global leader in providing high performance biomaterial solutions to medical device manufacturers. The company provides PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymers, advanced technical research and support and manufacturing of components for spine, trauma and orthopaedic medical segments for the development of long implantable medical devices. Today, Invibio’s PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymers are used in ~9 million implanted devices worldwide.

About Victrex plc

Victrex is an innovative world leader in high performance polymer solutions, focused on the strategic markets of automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics and medical. Every day, millions of people use products and applications, which contain our materials – from smart phones, aeroplanes and cars to oil and gas operations and medical devices. With over 35 years’ experience, we develop world leading solutions in PEEK- and PAEK-based polymers, semi-finished and finished parts which shape future performance for our customers and our markets, and drive value for our shareholders. Find out more at http://www.victrexplc.com or http://www.victrex.com

