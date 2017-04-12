Insightly and Lead Liaison Solidify Partnership

“[Lead Liaison’s] integration with Insightly's CRM makes for a very powerful union. Our mutual users can now nurture their potential leads, helping complete their journey to becoming a customer.” - Patrick Kaldawy, Engineering Manager at Insightly

Customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Insightly adds Lead Liaison to their list of integrations, changing the game for many shared clients.

Lead Liaison provides a host of sales and marketing tools for businesses around the globe. They make information typically saved in a CRM, such as Insightly, actionable. It was no surprise when the integration came to fruition. Lead Liaison helps convert visitors and push new conversions into Insightly. The platform also gives users the tools they need to track their website, create and launch marketing campaigns, and track ROI. The use of both tools simultaneously gives sales and marketing teams everything they need to be successful.

The Integration

Insightly integration enables users to export records from Lead Liaison into Insightly. Person and company data is exported from the system into a business’ CRM. This seamless integration allows businesses to easily create new lead records in Insightly from multiple areas in Lead Liaison, such as the Visitor Tracking page or a Prospect Profile. A user simply adds the connector by logging into their Insightly account through Lead Liaison.

Lead Liaison also offers an email integration, called Send & Track™, that offers two integration points with Insightly. Users can save a copy of their email to Insightly, as well as create a new contact in Insightly, if one doesn’t already exist. Businesses have found this to be very helpful in the fast-paced sales world.

“We compliment each other nicely,” says Director of Client Relations, Jennifer Worsham. “We both understand that sometimes marketing gurus and salespeople aren’t always the most tech-savvy. Both Lead Liaison and Insightly make their impact in the industry because of their stellar support. Both companies do everything in our power to make setup a breeze, and are there to truly support their clients when competitors fall short.”

The Benefit

An integration between a company’s CRM and their website visitor tracking tool is essential. It’s even more essential if the website tracking tool has marketing automation capabilities. Sales and marketing teams’ goals hinge on the completion of tasks relating to their interested prospects and their marketing team. If sales and marketing aren’t communicating, a company isn’t going to grow.

“Lead Liaison is a great marketing automation tool that also helps measure campaign effectiveness and lead tracking. Their integration with Insightly's CRM makes for a very powerful union. Our mutual users can now nurture their potential leads, helping complete their journey to becoming a customer.” - Patrick Kaldawy, Engineering Manager at Insightly

How to Take Action

To integrate the two platforms, users must have a subscription license from each provider. Once those relationships have been established, users are only a few clicks away from a seamless integration. Companies interested in Insightly CRM should call 1-888-999-4039 for more information, and those interested in Lead Liaison’s sales and marketing tools should speak with an expert by clicking here.

About Insightly

With more than 1.2 million customers in more than 200 countries, Insightly provides customer relationship management software to businesses of all sizes worldwide. Organizations leverage Insightly’s cloud-based application to manage customer interactions, leads, opportunities, proposals and projects over the web and on mobile devices. Insightly continues to grow globally and is available on the web at Insightly.com, for iOS devices in iTunes, and for Android devices on Google Play. Insightly is based in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.insightly.com or follow Insightly on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insightly/.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).