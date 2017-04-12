eFileCabinet Adds Central 2017 Update to Its Cloud Platform

This update gives eFileCabinet Online users more control over their documents than ever, further reducing the number of steps it takes to complete document-intensive workflows across numerous department functions.

Leading document management system vendor, eFileCabinet, has announced a central update to the eFileCabinet Online platform, improving document retrieval, interface usability, and previewing technology in its award-winning solution for SMBs.

“This update gives eFileCabinet Online users more control over their documents than ever, further reducing the number of steps it takes to complete document-intensive workflows across numerous department functions, and for the sake of these departments’ broader objectives within their organizations,” notes Jesse Wood, eFileCabinet’s CEO.

For instance, the HTML5 previewer update lets eFileCabinet users create form fields, annotations, and text boxes within the selected document in the previewer, also letting users download the files and save them as new versions within the system. This ensures preexisting documents aren’t overwritten and that retention, where applicable, remains intact.

The update’s search enhancements make finding specific phrases in a subset of documents much faster. When a customer clicks on a file, the new search enhancements give the user full-text search options that render specific phrases in the document previewer.

With this update, customers who have migrated to eFileCabinet’s new version of the award-winning web portal, SecureDrawer, can more quickly view and manage files through the SecureDrawer feature.

The new SecureDrawer API (application program interface) not only makes SecureDrawer faster in the eFileCabinet Online platform, but also streamlines the web portal’s usability, extending folder creation and functionality to the SecureDrawer interface.

About eFileCabinet:

Founded in 2001, eFileCabinet, Inc. began as a cutting-edge tool to digitally store records in accounting firms. Over time, eFileCabinet has evolved into a sophisticated but simple electronic document management solution designed to help organizations capture, manage, and protect their data regardless of their industry.

Today more than 160,000 users worldwide rely on eFileCabinet solutions to provide simple but effective document management software solutions. eFileCabinet provides cloud and client/server solutions, including: eFileCabinet Desktop, a document management software (DMS) to store and manage important business documents; eFileCabinet Online, a hosted DMS solution; SecureDrawer, a client portal/file sharing service to share and collaborate.