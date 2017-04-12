George R. Hepburn working with a patient. "We are honored to receive this award and recognize the value the SBA brings to business owners aspiring to thrive, not only in the US economy, but throughout the world"

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the government to aid, counsel and assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation.

Each year, the President of the United States declares National Small Business Week to celebrate the contributions of the small business community to the nation’s economy. The SBA holds the annual awards competition to recognize outstanding small business owners and their advocates. “We are honored to receive this award and recognize the value the SBA brings to business owners aspiring to thrive, not only in the US economy, but throughout the world”, states George Hepburn.

With active sales markets throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, DSI has been serving patients to decrease rehabilitation time and cost up to 53%. This at-home treatment is often used in conjunction with a physical therapy program to provide the best combination of rehab and get the affected joint moving freely again. The splints use a low-load, prolonged-duration stretch (LLPS) technology to create a permanent length change in connective tissue.

About Dynasplint

Since its founding in 1981, Dynasplint® Systems has served over 800,000 patients and has become a trusted home treatment for range of motion rehabilitation for Orthopedic Surgeons, Neurologists, Physiatrists, and Physical and Occupational Therapists. Dynasplint® offers more than 90 rehabilitation devices and provides a therapeutic solution for most ROM issues.

Dynasplint® Systems corporate and manufacturing headquarters are in Maryland, and local sales consultants and fitting specialists are strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada and Western Europe.

For more information, please contact us at:

Corporate Headquarters

770 Ritchie Highway | Suite W21 | Severna Park, MD 21146

TEL: 800-638-6771

LOCAL: 410-544-9530

FAX: 800-380-3784