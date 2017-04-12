Our planning committee has put together a compelling agenda that will showcase the perspectives and contributions of health professionals, patients and families, and researchers.

The National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), a central voice for patient safety since 1997, has announced the program for the 19th Annual NPSF Patient Safety Congress, which takes place May 17-19, 2017, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, FL. The meeting will mark the first event for NPSF after its merger with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), which is scheduled to take effect May 1.

Donald M. Berwick, MD, MPP, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the Obama administration and President Emeritus and Senior Fellow, IHI, will lead the keynote sessions with a program looking at how missteps over the years can provide important lessons to help shape a better and safer health care system.

“As NPSF marks its 20th year, we feel it is important to look at patient safety through the lens of those who have committed their careers to the field and to improving health care,” says Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, President and Chief Executive Officer of NPSF. “Our planning committee has put together a compelling agenda that will showcase the perspectives and contributions of health professionals, patients and families, and researchers.”

This year’s Congress theme, Free From Harm, reflects an aspiration first noted by the Foundation in its 2013 strategic plan. As the only conference dedicated solely to patient safety, the NPSF Congress has a strong tradition of providing real-world tools, robust resources, and evidence-based solutions for a broad spectrum of related issues.

The meeting opens May 17 with optional full-day Immersion Workshops on the business case for patient safety, practice of respect, application of human factors and systems safety principles, and an on-site review course for health professionals pursuing certification in patient safety.

The two-day conference that follows features 30 breakout sessions in six tracks. In addition to Dr. Berwick’s presentation, there will be three other keynote sessions:

How Patients and Families Changed the Patient Safety Movement –

Facilitated by NPSF board member Stephen E. Littlejohn, MA, MBA, patient safety luminaries Helen Haskell, MA; Linda Kenney; and Martin Hatlie, JD, will share their experiences of being in the patient safety movement from the beginning and aim to answer the question: Are patients safer than they were before?

Patient Safety Research –

Chris Landrigan, MD, MPH, and Albert Wu, MD, MPH, will discuss the top patient safety research papers of 2016 and address how these findings can be translated into practice.

Health care, Remixed –

Zubin Damania, MD, better known as ZDoggMD, will entertain and educate the audience with his medical satire that focuses on dysfunctions in our health care system.

Each keynote session will also be streamed live online for the benefit of those who cannot attend the meeting in person.

The NPSF Congress will also feature poster presentations on topics of research and practical solutions to patient safety issues within the Learning & Simulation Center, where attendees experience live health care simulations and learn from more than 100 exhibits.

Press passes are available. Contact Patricia McTiernan at pmctiernan(at)npsf(dot)org for details about media attendance. For detailed program information, including breakout sessions, faculty, and continuing education, or to register, visit http://www.npsf.org/congress.

About the National Patient Safety Foundation

The National Patient Safety Foundation’s vision is to create a world where patients and those who care for them are free from harm. A central voice for patient safety since 1997, NPSF partners with patients and families, the health care community, and key stakeholders to advance patient safety and health care workforce safety and disseminate strategies to prevent harm. NPSF is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Visit http://www.npsf.org to learn more.