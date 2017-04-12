InformaCast Desktop Notifier ensures people within an organization see messages on their computers, and now offers multiple ways for that message to appear on their screen.

Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, releases InformaCast Desktop Notifier 4.0, which provides InformaCast Advanced users with four different options to display emergency notifications on desktop computers. This increases the likelihood that everyone is made aware when an emergency occurs.

“Emergency notifications need to reach people wherever they are,” said Tim Green, vice president of software development for Singlewire Software. “InformaCast Desktop Notifier ensures people within an organization see messages on their computers, and now offers multiple ways for that message to appear on their screen.”

Using InformaCast Advanced and Desktop Notifier 4.0, mass notifications can be sent in four ways:



Pop-ups – messages supersede all other open windows on the screen.

Scrolling Text – messages appear along the bottom of the screen.

Toast Notifications – messages appear briefly in the corner of the screen; users can click for more information.

Tray Notifications – small number appears over app icon in dashboard or dock, indicating new message is available.

“Version 4.0 offers users flexibility when it comes to how obtrusive they want their notifications to be,” said Green. “Certain organizations work on mission-critical applications and cannot be interrupted. With these new message delivery options, organizations can still get information to the people who need it.”

Desktop Notifier mass notification system works in conjunction with InformaCast Advanced notification software to create a complete solution for reaching on-premises devices with emergency notifications. To learn more about InformaCast Desktop Notifier and how it can be used to send alerts to desktop computers, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-desktop-notifier.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency notifications and IP phone paging. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.