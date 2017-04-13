Keywest Technology Digital Signage Showcases New Partner At DSE 2017

Userful video walls provide a wow experience With Userful [video walls], we can install it once, and then simply add as many displays as we need to increase the size of the video wall. It just provides a lot of flexibility, and makes it very easy for the crew to work with

Digital Signage Expo, billed as the world’s largest digital signage tradeshow held this year on March 28-31 in Las Vegas, Nevada, seemed a fitting place for Keywest Technology to showcase its new OEM partner, Userful. The Userful technology drives down the supporting hardware costs of video walls significantly, enabling the company to provide more affordable landscape or portrait walls, or anything in between using artistic oblique angles. With over 15 years of digital signage experience and deploying more than 10,000 systems, Keywest carefully chooses partners that not only meet but also exceed customer expectations.

According to Keywest Technology’s president and director of R&D, Koytt Nichols, “Userful technology provides more flexibility than standard multi-head graphics boards, yet it is much less expensive than traditional video wall processors. The Userful solution also offers a much higher resolution than monitors that have integrated video wall processing. When combined with our leading digital signage system, Breeze Digital Signage, Userful video walls project rich content all managed by the powerful Breeze CMS on a web browser.”

The majority of Keywest’s product lines, including Breeze Digital Signage™ and SignWave™, are controlled by cloud-based software. In making the decision to go with Userful’s video wall processing technology, Nichols considered to what extent the Breeze content management software (CMS) could be used to control the video walls. To the satisfaction of Keywest engineering, Userful provided an API interface that enables the Breeze Digital Signage system to integrate and manage a vast array of displays using impactful media.

Keywest Technology put the partnership to test at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Missouri, where they installed nine 49” zero-bezel Philips displays configured as a “banner video wall.” The larger-than-life video wall created a wow factor that emphasizes fan engagement, further stimulating an already adrenalin-pumped environment where hockey fans commonly gather to cheer their hometown team.

Combined with the Breeze Digital Signage system, which aggregates, assembles, and processes high-resolution media providing visual impactful, the Userful video wall provides a stunning solution that does a great job at reaching large audiences. Also, the solution’s flexibility will allow the arena to extend the video wall around to the other side of the stand without having to modify the system’s infrastructure. “All we need to do is connect the additional displays, and the Userful solution will take care of the rest,” explained Nichols.

“What I like most about Userful is its flexibility, and how it can adapt to different projects’ requirements,” said Nichols. “With Userful, we can install it once, and then simply add as many displays as we need to increase the size of the video wall. It just provides a lot of flexibility, and makes it very easy for the crew to work with.”

