When Sun Health launched the first continuing-care-at-home program in the Southwestern United States in 2016, the vision was simple: help older adults who want to stay in their homes as they age to do so safely and confidently as long as possible.

Sun Health at Home targeted the West Valley for its rollout, an area Sun Health has served for more than 50 years. The one-year-old program, licensed by the Arizona Department of Insurance, has outperformed expectations. “We’ve learned and grown and we have high hopes for our future,” said Barbara Mason, executive director of Sun Health at Home (SHAH). The program received the WESTMARC “Excellence in Innovation” award in 2016.

Leveraging on its successes, SHAH is now launching its program in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area with a series of “Discovery Seminars,” starting April 25 in Scottsdale. To learn more, visit sunhealthathome.com or call 480-336-4663.

“We did our homework in terms of conducting market-demand studies and focus groups, and the results give us confidence that there’s a market in this area for people who would like to age in place,” said Jennifer Drago, Sun Health’s executive vice president of Population Health.

She cites an AARP survey that reports that 88 percent of respondents, 65 and older, want to remain in their own homes and communities as they age.

Kaylynn VanCamp falls into that category. “Sun Health at Home offered exactly what I was looking for: an ability to stay in my home, not having to worry about who was going to take care of me if something bad happened,” said VanCamp, who joined the SHAH program last June.

Older adults who opt to “age in place,” typically rely on a patchwork of services to stay in their homes. Finding and securing those services can be frustrating and time consuming. Sun Health at Home pairs each member with a personal wellness coordinator who takes time to get to know that person’s likes, dislikes and care preferences. They also coordinate any medical and nonmedical services a member may need to age successfully in their own home.

“Sun Health at Home helps people stay connected and active, and if and when they have needs, we can fill those needs,” Drago said. “It also reduces the likelihood that they will have to move into a long-term care facility. And, because it’s a Life Care plan, it helps seniors protect their assets.”

SHAH membership includes a one-time membership fee and a monthly service fee based on age and the selected plan. Membership comes with a lifetime guarantee of care and includes the following benefits, many of which are not covered by long-term care insurance plans:



Health and wellness services

Monthly social and cultural activities

Personal emergency response system

Transportation coordination

Supportive home technologies

Medication management services

Nutritional support/meals

Homemaker/companion services

Personal care aide services

Home health aide/certified nursing assistant

Adult day health programs

Select guest privileges and activities at Sun Health’s three Life Care retirement communities

Assisted living, memory support and skilled care facilities, as needed

Susan Young was the first person to become a member of the SHAH program and she’s adamant it was the right choice for her. “What a wonderful gift I gave myself by joining,” she says.

About Sun Health

A longstanding champion of healthy living and superior health care, Sun Health is a community-based nonprofit providing pathways to population health through philanthropy, senior living communities and community wellness programs and services. Sun Health at Home is the first “continuing care at home” program in the Southwest. It was named the 2016 winner of the WESTMARC Best of the West, Excellence in Innovation award.