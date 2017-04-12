New Treatment for Rare Mesothelioma Subtypes? Clinical activity was observed in patients with poor-prognosis tumors

Scientists in the UK say people whose mesothelioma tumors are unable to synthesize arginine (ASS1-negative) may be sensitive to a promising new kind of combination therapy. Surviving Mesothelioma has just posted an article on the new research. Click here to read it now.

Researchers at Cambridge University and several London hospitals treated nine people with either malignant mesothelioma or non-small cell lung cancer with a treatment combination of ADI-PEG20 and standard chemotherapy.

The report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that patients with so-called ASS1-negative tumors saw a response to the treatment, suggesting that the enzyme could be a helpful addition to mesothelioma therapy, especially for people with hard-to-treat sarcomatoid and biphasic mesothelioma subtypes.

“In this biomarker-selected group of patients with ASS1-deficient cancers, clinical activity was observed in patients with poor-prognosis tumors,” concludes lead researcher Emma Beddowes of Cambridge University.

“Given that sarcomatoid and biphasic mesothelioma tumors are even less likely to respond to standard therapies than the more common epithelioid subtype, this is especially welcome news,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

You can read all of the details of the study, including an explanation of how ADI-PEG20 is believed to work in New Combination Treatment for Rare Mesothelioma Subtypes, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

