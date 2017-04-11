Portable Wire-Free Rear View Vision System for the Rowing Industry

“I’ve been using Cruz for four years in a row and feel it’s a huge advantage not to have to turn around when navigating the Charles River and especially negotiating the many bridges,” notes Carr.

Portable, Wire-Free Rear View Vison System for the Rowing Industry

Two “Head of the Charles Regatta” Finishers Endorse Hyndsight Vision Systems’ Cruz

Since 2014, Hyndsight Vision Systems has been selling its wire-free camera and monitor system. The system was initially designed specifically for the rowing industry, but has many other uses, including equine, RV, waterskiing, construction, agriculture and more. Hyndsight’s Cruz is a totally portable, wire-free rear view system that can be mounted within seconds on a rowing scull, providing real-time video to provide rowers with better visibility and to maintain safety on the water. The wireless system is rugged, weather resistant and provides a video stream without the use of the Internet or cell signal through a wireless connection (camera to monitor), offering the rower a clear image. With a sun-light readable screen, both the camera and monitor are submersible and buoyant and fit neatly, along with custom mountable accessories, into a rugged carrying case. The unit weighs less than a water bottle when attached to the rowing scull.

The Hyndsight Cruz has been approved by the Referee Committee of the USRowing organization for use in rowing competition. The USRowing organization is recognized by the US Olympic Committee as the national governing body for the sport of rowing in the US.

Both Mitz Carr and Maureen Harriman, who have placed first and second numerous times in the women’s grandmaster singles rowing event at the annual Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge, MA, are avid users of Cruz. “I’ve been using Cruz for four years in a row and feel it’s a huge advantage not to have to turn around when navigating the Charles River and especially negotiating the many bridges,” notes Carr. “There is no other course that is harder to navigate because of the current, bridges, stiff competition, and the buoy line is low to the water. Harriman, who is a former national rowing team member, concurs with Carr. “Rowing is so much better and safer if you have the Cruz System.”

Melissa Thompson, Hyndsight’s CEO and avid rower, developed the idea for the vision system after working for many years as a safety launch volunteer driver at the annual Head of the Charles Regatta. “Rowing is the only sport where a competitor crosses the finish line going backwards,” says Thompson. “It’s easy for rowers to collide with other boats, capsize and need rescuing and medical attention. Hyndsight’s Cruz provides both professional and amateur rowers with a clear field of vision much like a back-up camera for your car.”

About Hyndsight Vision Systems

Founded in 2011, Hyndsight Vision Systems’ corporate offices and distribution center is located in Peterborough, NH. The company has secured world-wide distribution agreements with national and international companies and is distributed by 55 retail and wholesale distributors.