Atlanta-based BuildingReports announced today that it has been named to CIOReview’s annual list of top technologies for the field service industry. BuildingReports provides mobile and online inspection reporting tools, which ensure accurate and comprehensive inspections that are fully documented in compliance with regulatory standards.

According to CIOReview, “A distinguished panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts has evaluated the top companies in the field service arena, and selected the ones that are at the forefront of tackling industry challenges. The companies featured in this issue exhibit extensive business knowledge, along with in depth as well as integrated and innovative strategies in the field service sector.”

BuildingReports President and Chief Technology Officer Jason Kronz explained, “Our mobile inspection applications are available on all the major mobile platforms, and over 800 service companies use the service in nearly 600,000 commercial and industrial facilities to inspect and maintain more than 180 million individual devices.”

Since launching in 2000, nearly 3.5 million fire and life safety inspection reports have been completed using the innovative service.

“Our business is based on trust,” says Kronz. “The health and safety of building occupants is very serious business, and people rely on the service companies who use our solutions to ensure that critical fire and life safety systems are thoroughly inspected.”

The recognition from CIOReview is the second major award the company has garnered in less than a year, following being named a BUILDINGS Magazine Money-Saving Product in June 2016. The news also comes on the heels of BuidlingReports’ January announcement regarding its new solution for the HVAC industry at the 2017 AHR Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About BuildingReports

Building safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners and fire and safety officials who are charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports’ mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to gather data on fire and life safety devices quickly in order to ensure that they are working properly and meet code requirements or in order to identify actions needed to meet compliance through easily verifiable inspection reports. With more than 3.5 million inspection reports to date, nearly 600,000 buildings represented and over 800 inspection companies in its network, BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the trusted name in compliance reporting. For more information, contact sales@buildingreports.com or visit http://www.buildingreports.com.